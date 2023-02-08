Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes elder care specialist Kaitlyn Brenner

Kaitlyn Brenner, a certified physician assistant specializing in elder care, is looking forward to joining the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic. She has spent the last seven years working in trauma and acute care surgery and is excited for her new role.

“I chose Essentia because I wanted to provide the most advanced and comprehensive care to the people of Duluth and the surrounding area,” said Brenner. “Essentia offers extensive resources for patients, allowing me to provide thorough care to everyone seeking our high-quality care.”

Brenner received her education from Bethel University in St. Paul and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

“I believe how we care for our bodies plays a significant role in our overall quality of life, and I’m thankful to have the opportunity to help people feel their best,” said Brenner. “I appreciate the opportunity to provide support to patients and their families.”

To schedule an appointment with Brenner, please call (218) 786-1216. To see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”