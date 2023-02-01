Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes behavioral health specialist Dr. Molly Kolquist

Dr. Molly Kolquist, a doctor of psychology specializing in child and adolescent behavioral health, is excited to join the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic. She has worked for Essentia since 2021 and is looking forward to continuing to care for patients in the Northland.

“Being from the area, I am well aware of the great reputation Essentia has in the region,” said Dr. Kolquist. “Essentia is able to provide me with the opportunity to practice both individual psychotherapy and psychological testing and evaluations with children and adolescents, providing a comprehensive approach to mental health care.”

Dr. Kolquist earned her doctorate in psychology from California Lutheran University.

“A main component of my therapeutic style is to practice what I preach,” said Dr. Kolquist. “A lot of the work I do in treating anxiety is teaching ways to be comfortable with the uncomfortable - which is also a personal motto. It is so rewarding to see the progress that can be made when we push ourselves outside of our comfort zone.”

To make an appointment with Dr. Kolquist, please call (218) 786-4368. To see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”