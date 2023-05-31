99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic welcomes behavioral health specialist Bethany Miletich

Published May 31, 2023 at 12:07 AM

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic is proud to welcome Bethany Miletich, a licensed independent social worker specializing in behavioral health.

“I have always been drawn to hearing people’s stories,” said Miletich. “Clinical social work gives me the vehicle to do that, and use the power of the therapeutic relationship with evidence-based care to help people get through the stuck places in their lives.”

Miletich received her education from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.

“My goal is to make my patients feel seen and heard and to work collaboratively with them to reach their goals,” said Miletich.

To schedule an appointment with Miletich, please call (218) 786-1186. To see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”

