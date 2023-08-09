Essentia Health-Amberwing welcomes behavioral health specialist Kaylen Stiever

Kaylen Stiever, a licensed independent social worker specializing in behavioral health, is excited to join Essentia Health-Amberwing. She has worked for Essentia in several roles since 2016 and is looking forward to taking on this new position.

“Since I was very young, I knew that I wanted to enter a helping profession,” said Stiever. “Providing support to others is an extremely important value in my life that I am so glad I get to live out every day in my professional role.”

Stiever received her education from the University of Minnesota Duluth.

“It is truly humbling to be a part of the often very vulnerable experience of seeking out mental health treatment,” said Stiever. “I do not take for granted when families are willing to open themselves up to the process of treatment. It is important to me that I respond to that with genuineness and professionalism.”

To schedule an appointment with Stiever, please call (218) 355-2100. To see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”