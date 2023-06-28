Elder care specialist Patricia Goldberg joins Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic is excited to welcome Patricia Goldberg, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner who specializes in elder care. She has worked for Essentia in several roles over the years and is looking forward to beginning this new chapter in her health care career.

“I was drawn to Essentia due to it being an integral part in our community and providing optimal care to the people I know and love,” said Goldberg.

Goldberg received her education from Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri, and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

“I am an empathetic provider of care,” said Goldberg. “I have a special interest in working with patients in rural areas that can be underserved and look forward to sharing those special times with patients that can be so impactful.”

To schedule an appointment with Goldberg, please call (218) 786-1216. To see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”