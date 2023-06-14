Elder care specialist Marissa Engelson joins Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic is excited to welcome Marissa Engelson, a certified physician assistant specializing in elder care. She has spent the last four years working in Essentia’s emergency department and is looking forward to practicing her new specialty.

“I was born and raised in rural Duluth and have received my own care from Essentia throughout my life,” said Engelson. “It is an honor to be able to provide health care to others in this community.”

Engelson received her medical education from the College of St. Scholastica and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

“I feel passionate about caring for elderly and vulnerable populations in a setting that is comfortable for them,” said Engelson. “I am looking forward to achieving trusting relationships while obtaining longevity of care.”

To schedule an appointment with Engelson, please call (218) 786-1216. To see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”