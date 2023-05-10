Deb Jensen Joins Results Home Mortgage

Results Home Mortgage is pleased to announce the addition of Deb Jensen (NMLS# 413487) as a mortgage loan officer for the Duluth/Superior markets. Deb brings 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry to continue to help homebuyers with the dream of homeownership. She is a Duluth native and is looking forward to serving both communities. Results Home Mortgage, LLC: NMLS ID#2419177, 2520 Maple Grove Road, Duluth, MN 55811, (320) 333-0571. For licensing information go to https://nmlsconsumeraccess.org. This is not an offer of credit or commitment to lend. Program restrictions apply.