Congratulations Mike & Brenda Fanum & the crew pictured, the new owners of “Squirrel Cage Bar & Restaurant” in Willow River From Steve Bragg & James Hammer Business Brokers

Mike Brenda & daughters plan to keep improving the menu and are looking for nights & weekend help, so if you or someone you know wants to work at a fun, exciting and growing business call Brenda at 218-372-3181.