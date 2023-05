Congratulations H&S Electric the new owners of “Cuningham Electric” in Ely, from Steve Bragg & James Hammer, Business Brokers.

H&S plans to merge the two companies and look forward to continuing to provide quality electrical services for residential, commercial, and industrial projects to Ely and the surrounding area.

