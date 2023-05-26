Congratulations Candace Feiro, the new owner of “Dead On Arms” in Duluth, from Steve Bragg & James Hammer Business Brokers.
Dead On Arms is a firearm training facility, indoor shooting range, retail store, and full-service gunsmith shop.
Candi plans to capitalize on the female community with women’s only classes, events, and training opportunities.
She is currently looking to add another full-time gunsmith to her staff to build on the creative side of gunsmithing and customizing firearms and other metal goods.