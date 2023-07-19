City of Duluth awarded federal Save America’s Treasures grant

The City of Duluth has been awarded a $500,000 federal grant by the Save America’s Treasures grants program, through the Historic Preservation Fund as administered by the National Parks Service, Department of the Interior. This grant will partially fund a project to repair or replace the pedestrian pathway on the Aerial Lift Bridge. More information about the project’s timing and logistics will be announced on the City’s website, duluthmn.gov, as they become available. Questions regarding this project can be directed to Duncan Schwensohn, PE (218) 730-5107 or dschwensohn@duluthmn.gov.