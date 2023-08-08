Casey Lomen joins Wheeler Associates

Casey Lomen has joined the Wheeler Associates team as a Benefit Account Manager. In this role Lomen will work directly with companies on their Employee Benefits from the implementation of new benefits to the open enrollment and employee benefit education processes. Prior to joining Wheeler Associates he gained experience in overall and project management with customer service being at the forefront in all prior experience. Lomen most looks forward to forging connections with the long-standing Wheeler Associates clients and working directly with their teams on their employee benefits. Lomen is currently a member of the St. Luke’s Patient and Family Advisory Council and has been a member of the Northland Human Resources Association board.

Wheeler Associates was established in 1934 and remains locally-owned. Wheeler Associates works with companies and their Employee Benefits and Retirement Plan Management and individuals and families with Financial Planning and Individual Insurance.