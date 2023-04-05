Bryan Amundson joins TrueJourney, an investment planning and management group. TrueJourney is excited to welcome Bryan Amundson to their team of financial advisors. Amundson’s 25 years of experience in the financial industry will be a valuable asset to TrueJourney and their clients. At TrueJourney, we believe that financial security and confidence come from a comprehensive approach to investment planning. Amundson shares our commitment to understanding each client’s unique financial situation and providing personalized solutions to help them achieve their goals. “I am thrilled to be joining TrueJourney and working with a team that is dedicated to putting clients first,” said Amundson. “I am honored to have the opportunity to help clients make important financial decisions, and to help them grow in confidence as they work towards financial success.” “We are delighted to have Bryan join our team at TrueJourney,” said John Bull, Managing Director. “We value his extensive experience and commitment to helping clients feel secure in their financial decisions.” About True Journey True Journey is an investment planning and investment management firm that provides individuals and families with personalized financial advice and investment management services. The company has a team of experienced financial advisors who are dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN. ©2022 Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Contact Information John Bull Managing Director 320-402-0570 john@truejourney.com