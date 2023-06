Board Appointments

The Duluth Chapter of the Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountants announces its officers for 2023 - 2024: Chair, Erica Ludwig of American Cancer Society; Vice Chair, Ryan Hirsch of RSM US LLP; Secretary, Amanda Eaton of Allete; and Treasurer, Josh Gunderson of RSM US LLP.

