Betsy Schutte Nelson, AuD Joins Hearing Wellness Center

Hearing Wellness Center, with offices in Duluth and Superior, is excited to announce that Dr. Betsy Schutte Nelson is joining their team of audiologists. Dr. Nelson specializes in the treatment of hearing loss and hearing healthcare for all ages.

