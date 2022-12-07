Berg Law Office Now Open in Downtown Duluth

It is with great excitement that Attorney Eric J. Berg announces the opening of his new law practice, Berg Law Office, in downtown Duluth, Minn. Attorney Eric Berg is a lifelong Duluth resident having graduated from Duluth East High School in 2006; then graduating with a B.A. in Criminology from UMD in 2011; achieving a Certificate in Paralegal Studies at Lake Superior College in 2013; and finally graduating from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota in 2021. Eric then passed the Minnesota Bar Exam in the Fall of 2021.

Mr. Berg was employed as Attorney John Vukelich’s legal assistant from 2013 through 2021 when he was hired by Mr. Vukelich as an associate attorney. Eric continued to work fulltime as a legal assistant while completing his legal education at Mitchell Hamline.

Eric is married to his wife, Shannon, and has two children. In his spare time Eric enjoys coaching his kids in youth sports and spending time outdoors with family and friends.

The Berg Law Office is a plaintiffs’ personal injury firm including workers’ compensation, automobile crashes, and premises liability claims in addition to other personal injury matters. Berg Law Office also offers estate planning services to include wills, trusts, and other estate planning tools. The office is located at 302 West Superior Street, Suite 511 in the Lonsdale Building in downtown Duluth, Minnesota. Please contact Eric at (218) 481-7181 or visit www.berglawmn.com for a free consultation to discuss your personal injury matter or your estate planning needs.