Behavioral health specialist Kaylee Nelson joins Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic is excited to welcome Kaylee Nelson, a licensed independent social worker who specializes in behavioral health.

“I chose to join Essentia because I wanted to be part of an organization that values integrated care and a team approach in order to care for patients,” said Nelson.

Nelson received her education from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.

“I specialize in diagnosing mental health and development disorders in infants and toddlers,” said Nelson. “I enjoy working with children and their families to help them connect with their existing strengths, make positive changes and learn new ways to live in wholeness.”

To schedule an appointment with Nelson, please call (218) 786-1186. To see her full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”