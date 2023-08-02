Attorneys at Fryberger Law Firm Named Minnesota Super Lawyers

Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A. is proud to announce four attorneys: Stephanie A. Ball, Robert R. Kanuit, Paul B. Kilgore and Paul A. Loraas were named 2023 Minnesota Super Lawyers. Through a rigorous selection process, Super Lawyers recognizes lawyers in their state who distinguished themselves within their practice - an honor only 5% of Minnesota lawyers are awarded yearly.

Stephanie A. Ball is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School and practices in the areas of civil litigation, including personal injury, wrongful death, products liability, construction, insurance and surety law, commercial litigation and lender liability. She is certified by the Minnesota State Bar Association as a Civil Litigation Specialist and is the immediate past President and a National Board Representative of the Minnesota Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates. She has been recognized as an Attorney of the Year by Minnesota Lawyer.

Robert R. Kanuit practices in the areas of real estate, banking and lending support services, bankruptcy and creditors’ remedies, business entities, collections, contracts, estate planning, trust and probate and project development. Mr. Kanuit graduated cum laude from William Mitchell College of Law.

Paul B. Kilgore focuses his practice on real estate acquisitions, finance and litigation, and on minerals and mining law. He graduated cum laude from the University of Minnesota Law School and is certified by the Minnesota State Bar Association as a Real Property Law Specialist. Mr. Kilgore was elected in 2012 to the American College of Real Estate Lawyers.

Paul A. Loraas practices in the areas of lender support, real estate, minerals and mining law. He graduated with distinction from the University of North Dakota School of Law. He is certified by the Minnesota State Bar Association as a Real Property Law Specialist and has been featured in the International Who’s Who of Mining Lawyers from 2012 - 2018, 2022 and 2023.

“We are honored to have our lawyers again recognized in this way,” said David Oberstar, Fryberger President. “Their dedication and hard work to their clients is truly laudable, and we are proud to have them on our team.”

Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A.’s 27 attorneys practice in most areas of civil law. The firm has provided legal services to the region for over a century. For more information call the Duluth office at 218.722.0861, the St. Paul office at 651.221.1044, the Superior office at 715.392.7405 or the Cloquet office at 218.879.3363.