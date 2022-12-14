Attorney Julie Padilla joins Fryberger Law Firm

DULUTH, MN-Duluth-based law firm Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A. recently announced the addition of attorney Julie Padilla to their Duluth office.

Padilla was raised in Rockford, IL, and moved to Minnesota to attend Winona State University graduating with a degree in biology and an emphasis in ecology. She went on to earn her Juris Doctor from Mitchell Hamline School of Law, formally known as William Mitchell College of Law.

With more than 20 years of professional experience, Padilla is well-versed in politics, land use, energy, regulated industries and natural resources. In her role as chief regulatory officer for Twin Metals Minnesota, she helped internal and external teams navigate state and federal regulations, even testifying before U.S. House and Senate Committees. Padilla also worked to advance renewable energy financing and policy at Renovate America. She is a former shareholder of Larkin Hoffman Attorneys and was named “Lobbyist of the Year,” by Politics in Minnesota in 2013.

At Fryberger, Padilla will put her previous experience to use and focus on environmental law, natural resources, development work, real estate, land use zoning, and economic development for the firm’s clients in the region.

“I utilized the Fryberger firm when I was in house counsel, and I have always been impressed by the professionalism and the quality of work that the Fryberger attorneys deliver,” Padilla says. “I moved to Duluth this year with the desire to make it my permanent home. I am excited to be able to join this terrific team of lawyers and staff and engage with the community.”

When Padilla isn’t practicing law, she enjoys being active by spending time outside with her dog Andie, hiking, and bicycling. She was recently certified to teach yin yoga and is planning to get her full yoga teaching certificate next year.

