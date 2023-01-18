Attorney Eric Johnson Named Shareholder  at Fryberger Law Firm

DULUTH, MN-Duluth-based law firm Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A. has announced that attorney Eric Johnson has been named a shareholder.

Johnson joined Fryberger’s Duluth office in 2008 after graduating from law school and focuses primarily on lender services, banking law, real estate, litigation and appeals for the firm.

A native Duluthian, Johnson serves on the board of directors of North Shore Bank of Commerce and the Spirit of Duluth Hockey Tournament committee. He also previously served on the boards of Hartley Nature Center and Downtown Duluth, where he was board chair in 2015.

Before joining Fryberger, Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College with honors and his Juris Doctor from William Mitchell College of Law.

“We are happy to announce Eric’s appointment to shareholder,” said Fryberger President David Oberstar. “Please join us in congratulating Eric on this well-deserved accomplishment.”

