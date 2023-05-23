Ascential  Wealth Advisors Welcomes Alison Paulseth-Bautch, MBA and  Barb Nelson

Alison Paulseth-Bautch has joined Ascential Wealth Advisors as a Financial Advisor. Alison brings over 15 years experience from the corporate sector and a focus on strong personal relationships. She graduated from Winona State University with Bachelor Degrees in both Communication and Finance and earned her MBA from the College of St. Scholastica. Barb Nelson has joined Ascential Wealth Advisors as Operations Manager. She graduated from Concordia College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Leadership & Management and has over 10 years of experience managing operations for a variety of organizations in both the non-profit and for-profit sectors.