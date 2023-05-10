ARI Hires Healthcare Advisor,  Tim Ferrell

Architectural Resources (ARI) welcomes Tim Ferrell to the team as a highly experienced healthcare advisor with over 23 years of experience in the industry. Tim will bring his expertise in healthcare leadership, management and facility knowledge to the table. Tim’s strategic position will involve overseeing client relationships and navigating healthcare-specific building codes, safety regulations, project specifications and equipment integration. With his extensive experience in the healthcare industry, Tim is well-equipped to provide valuable insights and innovative solutions to ARI’s clients. “We’re thrilled to have Tim join our team at ARI,” said David Jordan, P.E., Principal. “His knowledge and expertise in the healthcare industry will be invaluable in helping us deliver innovative and sustainable design solutions to our clients.” ARI provides architectural, landscape architecture, interior design and mechanical and electrical engineering to educational, medical, government, commercial and housing clients in Northern Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin. Visit www.arimn.com for more information