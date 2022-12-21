April Jacobson joins Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth

Essentia Health is excited to welcome April Jacobson to a new role. After joining the organization in 2013, Jacobson is excited to provide care as an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in urgent care at Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth.

“I chose Essentia because its mission and core values align with my own,” said Jacobson. “I spent the last seven years working in the medical intensive care unit, which I believe has helped prepare me for this new role in urgent care.”

Jacobson received her education from the College of St. Scholastica and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

“I want my patients to leave urgent care feeling like they were heard and respected,” said Jacobson. “I want them to feel comfortable in talking to me about any concerns and asking any questions regarding their treatment plan.”

To see Jacobson’s full profile, please visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”