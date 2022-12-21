APEX President and CEO, Rachel Johnson, named one of TCB 100 People to Know in 2023

The Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX) is pleased to share that Rachel Johnson, APEX President and CEO, has been recognized by Twin Cities Business as part of the TCB 100: The People to Know in 2023. As President and CEO of APEX, Johnson is a champion for responsible and sustainable industrial development in northeast Minnesota. She understands that Minnesota can play a crucial role in driving sustainable climate solutions, and she prioritizes community and tribal relations in every aspect of APEX’s collaborative work to attract, retain and expand businesses in the APEX region.