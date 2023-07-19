AE2S Named to National “Best Firms to Work For” List

The prestigious Zweig Group has named AE2S among the best engineering firms to work for in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. The 100% employee-owned civil and environmental engineering consulting firm ranks in the top 10 of the 2023 Best Firms to Work For Awards, in the 200+ Employees category.

The Zweig Group is the leading research, publishing, and advisory services resource for firms in the AEC industry. The annual competition involves the largest employee experience survey in the AEC industry. Workplace culture, practices, employee benefits, employee retention rates, professional development, and more are measured from the perspectives of management and staff.

AE2S ranked 9 in the 200+ Employees category and 11th in the civil engineering category. “We’re very proud to again be recognized by the Zweig Group as a top AEC industry workplace,” says Grant Meyer, AE2S CEO. “The fact that our Employee-Owners earned AE2S’ position as a Best Place to Work through their survey responses about our company and our culture makes the recognition even more rewarding.”

Some of the things that set AE2S apart from the competition include the 100% Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), a generous benefits package which includes employer-paid health insurance premiums, continuing education options, and the opportunity for Employee-Owners to work on challenging projects that benefit the communities where they live and work.

“Our outstanding clients and their projects are a major contributor to our Employee-Owners’ job satisfaction. We get to work on amazing projects across the country. That’s a huge part of providing fulfilling careers,” says Meyer.

In September, the winners of the 2023 Best Firms to Work For competition will be honored at the ElevateAEC Conference and Awards Gala in Frisco, Texas. ABOUT AE2S

AE2S is a 100% Employee-Owned civil/environmental consulting engineering firm. At our core, AE2S is about people - our clients, the people they serve, our employees and their families. Our primary service is water - drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater system consulting. We are committed to leading the water industry in creative and innovative solutions, and to being partners in developing a shared vision for a better future. For more information, visit ae2s.com or AE2S on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.