AE2S HIRES JOSH EVANS

AE2S announces the hire of Josh Evans as an Engineering Assistant at the civil and environmental consulting engineering firm’s office in Duluth. Evans graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth this spring with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He will focus on a variety of engineering projects in his new role at AE2S.

ABOUT AE2S

AE2S is a 100% Employee-Owned civil/environmental consulting engineering firm. At our core, AE2S is about people - our clients, the people they serve, our employees and their families. Our primary service is water - drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater system consulting. We are committed to leading the water industry in creative and innovative solutions, and to being partners in developing a shared vision for a better future. For more information, visit ae2s.com or AE2S on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.