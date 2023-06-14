AE2S HIRES JOSH EVANS
AE2S announces the hire of Josh Evans as an Engineering Assistant at the civil and environmental consulting engineering firm’s office in Duluth. Evans graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth this spring with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He will focus on a variety of engineering projects in his new role at AE2S.
