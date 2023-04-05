Adam Sayler joins TrueJourney, an investment planning and management group. TrueJourney welcomes Adam Sayler to their team as a financial advisor. With over 20 years of experience in the financial industry, Sayler is well-versed in helping clients achieve their financial goals. Sayler has a passion for helping clients navigate the complex world of personal finance by seeking to understand their unique needs and translating those needs into a comprehensive investment plan. “I’m excited to be joining a team that is dedicated to putting clients first,” said Sayler. “I share TrueJourney’s commitment to taking the confusion and worry out of investment planning by using a simple customized approach. I look forward to working with clients to help them achieve their financial goals.” “Adam’s knowledge and experience in the financial industry make him a valuable addition to our team,” said John Bull, Managing Director of TrueJourney. “His commitment to understanding each client’s unique financial situation combined with his focus on risk tolerance assessment is exactly what we strive for at TrueJourney.” About True Journey True Journey is an investment planning and investment management firm that provides individuals and families with personalized financial advice and investment management services. The company has a team of experienced financial advisors who are dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals. About Wells Fargo Advisors: for more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what’s right for clients. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. wfa.finet.com Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN. ©2022 Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Contact Information John Bull Managing Director 320-402-0570 john@truejourney.com