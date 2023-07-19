Aerostich celebrates 40th anniversary with its Very Boring Rally

DULUTH — The motorcycle ridewear company, Aerostich , is celebrating its 40th business anniversary by hosting a variety of events throughout summer with its fifth Very Boring Rally .

Aerostich designs, manufactures and sells equipment for motorcycle and scooter riders. It is located at 8 S. 18th Ave. W. in Lincoln Park.

This year's lineup includes a meet and greet with writer and photographer Charlie Wiesel , author Gregory W. Frazier , astronaut Duane "Digger" Carey , multiple sclerosis advocate Paul Pelland , author and safety expert Pat Hahn, author Robert Higdon, and Vani and Paul Glaves, in addition to a riders-of-the-month meetup and Aerostich owner and founder Andy Goldfine. Find a schedule of free events at boringrally.com .

Aerostich offers 61 graded sizes sold factory-direct from its shop. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

"When you buy professional clothes you expect them to last. People who buy our products, they want to ride a lot," said Goldfine. "Our clothes are fitted like that, so the distinguishing factor is people want a piece of equipment that they can wear for hundreds of thousands of miles that is comfortable and will fit them."

To provide the proper fit for riders to get more miles in, the gear sizing accommodates more than the standard small, medium and large. There are 61 graded sizes sold factory-direct, in addition to other motorcycling gear, clothing and accessories.

As a testament to the durability of Aerostich gear, a wall in the facility displays the weathered crash suits from fortunate customers. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Goldfine's business was formed in 1983 with the creation of the Roadcrafter Classic coverall, a textile-based gear unlike anything on the market for riders at that time.

This damaged Roadcrafter Classic one-piece suit was worn by a customer identified as T. Griffith, a motorcycle mechanic who was riding a bike with turbo when it shot out from beneath him, causing him to slide on his stomach at 80 mph on the freeway. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

"I didn't want to change clothes twice a day to ride a motorcycle," Goldfine said of his daily commute to work.

So he crafted an easy-on/easy-off lightweight suit made of breathable and waterproof Gore-Tex, and abrasion-resistant Cordura nylon. The Roadcrafter Classic, while still available, has since evolved into the R-3 suit with enhanced functionality, according to the company's website.

Mari Frank, Aerostich sewing associate of nearly three years, works on a black R-3 suit. Frank learned to sew from her grandmother, a fashion designer, and honed her skill in the theater department at University of Minnesota Duluth. She estimates it takes her about eight hours to sew together the R-3 suit. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

The Aerostich sewing facility. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

A fabric cutting machine at Aerostich. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Weighing under 10 pounds, Aerostich motorcycle suits are lighter than comparable leather riding gear, Goldfine said.

"Motorcyclists of all descriptions break into sub, sub, sub cultures. One of the unique aspects of Aerostich is that it transcends a little of that," Goldfine said.

Customers can test out the fit of equipment on a mock motorcycle inside the Aerostich store. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Over the years, Aerostich has garnered customers ranging from dirt bikers, adventurers and cruisers, to brand-loyal Harley, BMW and Yamaha riders. Many of the guest speakers at each Very Boring Rally have been customers with stories to tell, Goldfine said.

A small group of riders gather at Aerostich. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

"I'm looking forward to getting out there and checking out their facility," said Weisel, who will be visiting Duluth for the first time for his guest appearance at Aerostich on July 22. Being a Harley rider, it's all jeans and leathers, but at the end of the day I do more than bar hop. I needed some more legitimate gear that could handle the rigors of being on the road everyday and traveling constantly."

Frazier said, "Having ridden motorcycles six times around the world and over 1,000,000 miles, and been associated with Aerostich Designs Company since 1997, I am happy to celebrate with them their successful 40 years in business. 'Made in the USA' means a great deal to me as an unofficial traveling ambassador for innovative and quality U.S. products and services, which is what Aerostich's products and employee team represent. "

Space shuttle pilot Carey is also looking forward to his Aug. 6 speaking engagement.

"I've long been a fan of Aerostich gear and of Andy. He contributes so much to motorcycling in this country — I especially like, and agree with, his assertion that motorcycling is an intrinsic good," Carey said. "During my career as a USAF fighter pilot and NASA Space Shuttle pilot, the equipment and gear that I dealt with on a daily basis were all about function, not appearance. ... Riding motorcycles has many similarities to high performance aviation and I've always treated both endeavors with the same fervor and attention to detail."

In years past, the Very Boring Rally was a single weekend destination event previously held at Spirit Mountain, with a turnout of nearly 1,500 people.

This time around, organizers decided to make it "really boring" and hold smaller events throughout summer at its headquarters in Lincoln Park. Anyone that shows up can get free swag, factory tours, in-store discounts and meet guest speakers from across the country through August.

Aerostich customers travel the world with Mr. or Ms. Happy puppets, as seen throughout its Lincoln Park store. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

When asked, "But why does it have to be so boring?" Goldfine replied, "There's so much hype in the world, whether it's social media nowadays, or whether it was marketing when we were growing up. I didn't want the hype."

The idea for the event spurred from his experience attending the Four-Stroke Singles National Owners Club Rally years ago.

"It was a bunch of old people and my friend said, 'This is the most boring rally I've ever seen,' because these people were all on slow, sort of old-fashioned bikes. And I thought, 'That's great, the boring rally. If we ever have a rally I'm going to call it the Very Boring Rally.'"