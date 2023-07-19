Aerostich celebrates 40th anniversary with its Very Boring Rally
Festivities will run through August with guest appearances from Charlie Wiesel, Gregory W. Frazier, Duane "Digger" Carey and more.
DULUTH — The motorcycle ridewear company, Aerostich , is celebrating its 40th business anniversary by hosting a variety of events throughout summer with its fifth Very Boring Rally .
Aerostich designs, manufactures and sells equipment for motorcycle and scooter riders. It is located at 8 S. 18th Ave. W. in Lincoln Park.
This year's lineup includes a meet and greet with writer and photographer Charlie Wiesel , author Gregory W. Frazier , astronaut Duane "Digger" Carey , multiple sclerosis advocate Paul Pelland , author and safety expert Pat Hahn, author Robert Higdon, and Vani and Paul Glaves, in addition to a riders-of-the-month meetup and Aerostich owner and founder Andy Goldfine. Find a schedule of free events at boringrally.com .
"When you buy professional clothes you expect them to last. People who buy our products, they want to ride a lot," said Goldfine. "Our clothes are fitted like that, so the distinguishing factor is people want a piece of equipment that they can wear for hundreds of thousands of miles that is comfortable and will fit them."
To provide the proper fit for riders to get more miles in, the gear sizing accommodates more than the standard small, medium and large. There are 61 graded sizes sold factory-direct, in addition to other motorcycling gear, clothing and accessories.
Goldfine's business was formed in 1983 with the creation of the Roadcrafter Classic coverall, a textile-based gear unlike anything on the market for riders at that time.
"I didn't want to change clothes twice a day to ride a motorcycle," Goldfine said of his daily commute to work.
So he crafted an easy-on/easy-off lightweight suit made of breathable and waterproof Gore-Tex, and abrasion-resistant Cordura nylon. The Roadcrafter Classic, while still available, has since evolved into the R-3 suit with enhanced functionality, according to the company's website.
Weighing under 10 pounds, Aerostich motorcycle suits are lighter than comparable leather riding gear, Goldfine said.
"Motorcyclists of all descriptions break into sub, sub, sub cultures. One of the unique aspects of Aerostich is that it transcends a little of that," Goldfine said.
Over the years, Aerostich has garnered customers ranging from dirt bikers, adventurers and cruisers, to brand-loyal Harley, BMW and Yamaha riders. Many of the guest speakers at each Very Boring Rally have been customers with stories to tell, Goldfine said.
"I'm looking forward to getting out there and checking out their facility," said Weisel, who will be visiting Duluth for the first time for his guest appearance at Aerostich on July 22. Being a Harley rider, it's all jeans and leathers, but at the end of the day I do more than bar hop. I needed some more legitimate gear that could handle the rigors of being on the road everyday and traveling constantly."
Frazier said, "Having ridden motorcycles six times around the world and over 1,000,000 miles, and been associated with Aerostich Designs Company since 1997, I am happy to celebrate with them their successful 40 years in business. 'Made in the USA' means a great deal to me as an unofficial traveling ambassador for innovative and quality U.S. products and services, which is what Aerostich's products and employee team represent. "
Space shuttle pilot Carey is also looking forward to his Aug. 6 speaking engagement.
"I've long been a fan of Aerostich gear and of Andy. He contributes so much to motorcycling in this country — I especially like, and agree with, his assertion that motorcycling is an intrinsic good," Carey said. "During my career as a USAF fighter pilot and NASA Space Shuttle pilot, the equipment and gear that I dealt with on a daily basis were all about function, not appearance. ... Riding motorcycles has many similarities to high performance aviation and I've always treated both endeavors with the same fervor and attention to detail."
In years past, the Very Boring Rally was a single weekend destination event previously held at Spirit Mountain, with a turnout of nearly 1,500 people.
This time around, organizers decided to make it "really boring" and hold smaller events throughout summer at its headquarters in Lincoln Park. Anyone that shows up can get free swag, factory tours, in-store discounts and meet guest speakers from across the country through August.
When asked, "But why does it have to be so boring?" Goldfine replied, "There's so much hype in the world, whether it's social media nowadays, or whether it was marketing when we were growing up. I didn't want the hype."
The idea for the event spurred from his experience attending the Four-Stroke Singles National Owners Club Rally years ago.
"It was a bunch of old people and my friend said, 'This is the most boring rally I've ever seen,' because these people were all on slow, sort of old-fashioned bikes. And I thought, 'That's great, the boring rally. If we ever have a rally I'm going to call it the Very Boring Rally.'"
