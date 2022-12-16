A balloon boutique: Duluth balloon artist expands with downtown space

DULUTH — If you’ve seen the life-sized gingerbread house on Superior Street, the hanging colorful orbs in Bridgeman’s or the 6-foot menorah in the Miller Hill Mall, you’ve caught Laural Schultze’s work.

The Duluth balloon artist behind Lauralloons has grown since she launched her business in 2018. It’s her full-time gig now, and she’s operating her “balloon boutique” in the basement of Hucklebeary , 216 E. Superior St.

Walk past greeting cards featuring Lizzo and Ruth Bader Ginsburg and tiny Crock-Pot and La Croix ornaments to get to Lauralloons.

There are bright-turquoise bins, a bubblegum-color-painted door and balloon towers in blue and white.

On the wall hang packs of long twisting balloons, arranged in a rainbow, black to violet, and in the closet resides the motherlode: balloon filled bins with color-coded labels in rose, silver, goldenrod, spring green.

Balloon artist Laural Schultze creates a New Year's Eve Pop Drop in her studio Dec. 8 in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

From these, Schultze sculpts Darth Vader, Shrek, mermaids, and a marathon runner for Grandma’s. A full-sized car, a life-sized tiger, a wearable Minion suit. Baby Yoda, baby shark, Batman. A balloon dress, a leprechaun, an airplane.

During the News Tribune’s 2018 visit, Schultze aimed to make the powerloader from “Alien,” and she succeeded!

As accents to her creations, she has balloons shaped like stars, numbers and traditional circles with sporting good designs hanging in her boutique.

And, she keeps her leftover scraps for details or tie-offs in future projects.

Today, Schultze has a balloon-stuffing machine and “big, fancy” inflators equipped to finish two at once. She only uses oxygen in her balloons, and this machine has a timer and a counter, which comes in handy for projects that need many orbs of the same size.

Balloon artist Laural Schultze adds the finishing touch to a tower of balloons Dec. 8 in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“This is my workhorse, Babe the Blue Ox,” she said, and it’s a game-changing upgrade from her balloon-inflating floor pump, which she still uses for live events.

Partnering with Hucklebeary and its storefront means people can pick up small orders while she’s working a live event. Schultze has increased storage to create, say, a life-size gingerbread house, and move it out of her workspace through a ground-level garage door.

And, the solo artist can ask for help if she needs it. “Balloons are not heavy, but they take up a lot of space,” she said.

Balloon artist Laural Schultze created this miniature snowman out of balloons. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Schultze lost her part-time job during the shutdown, and live events ceased. “I didn’t have anything else beside balloons,” she recalled.

Supply issues affected the industry; manufacturers scaled back on some colors and shapes of balloons. “One called 321, it sounds weird, but it’s a shorter tube with a stinger tail on the end," she said. "I used that to make all sorts of things from monster teeth to little gnomes.

“We’ll adapt,” she said — and she did.

Hucklebeary owner Emily Ekstrom offered Schultze a monthly pop-up, and it was a natural fit for a balloon company to work with a gifts, cards and party supply shop.

“Being a small business, I needed a little bit of extra help to get started. I needed to see the opportunity to blossom and branch out,” recalled Ekstrom.

“She needed a helping hand, she needed a space, and she's blossoming.”

Schultze traveled to Florida this year for Balloon Wonderland , where hundreds of balloon artists created a ballroom-sized village, later donated and used to fundraise for Give Kids the World .

In March, she’ll attend Big Balloon Build in Wisconsin.

Balloon artist Laural Schultze removes a New Year's Eve Pop Drop from the tool she used to create the balloon Dec. 8 in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Schultze also aims to give back. She raised support during an "Adopt a Grandparent" campaign to provide a balloon buddy to folks in multiple assisted living facilities around Duluth. And this week, she and Ekstrom are working to help CHUM.

One food donation at Hucklebeary from now until Dec. 23 gets you one raffle ticket to win a balloon pop drop for New Year’s Eve.

Schultze said partnering with Ekstrom has led her to larger projects with the Duluth Depot and the Duluth Winter Village — the latter for which she constructed 15 12-foot segments that dangled from the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center ceiling.

Balloon artist Laural Schultze, of Duluth, describes the process of creating balloon sculptures. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

While working on the big projects is gratifying, for Schultze, the small stuff counts, too. “Making a little balloon for a kid and their face lights up, that’s still the best," she said.

Where to see Laural Schultze's work