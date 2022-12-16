SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A balloon boutique: Duluth balloon artist expands with downtown space

Partnering with Hucklebeary means a storefront, dedicated hours of access and more space to create, say, a life-sized gingerbread house, a tiger or a wearable Minion suit.

balloon artist at work
Balloon artist Laural Schultze uses a pin to pop a New Year's Eve Pop Drop in the Hucklebeary showroom Dec. 8 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
December 16, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — If you’ve seen the life-sized gingerbread house on Superior Street, the hanging colorful orbs in Bridgeman’s or the 6-foot menorah in the Miller Hill Mall, you’ve caught Laural Schultze’s work.

The Duluth balloon artist behind Lauralloons has grown since she launched her business in 2018. It’s her full-time gig now, and she’s operating her “balloon boutique” in the basement of Hucklebeary , 216 E. Superior St.

Walk past greeting cards featuring Lizzo and Ruth Bader Ginsburg and tiny Crock-Pot and La Croix ornaments to get to Lauralloons.

There are bright-turquoise bins, a bubblegum-color-painted door and balloon towers in blue and white.

On the wall hang packs of long twisting balloons, arranged in a rainbow, black to violet, and in the closet resides the motherlode: balloon filled bins with color-coded labels in rose, silver, goldenrod, spring green.

ADVERTISEMENT

balloon artist at work
Balloon artist Laural Schultze creates a New Year's Eve Pop Drop in her studio Dec. 8 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

From these, Schultze sculpts Darth Vader, Shrek, mermaids, and a marathon runner for Grandma’s. A full-sized car, a life-sized tiger, a wearable Minion suit. Baby Yoda, baby shark, Batman. A balloon dress, a leprechaun, an airplane.

During the News Tribune’s 2018 visit, Schultze aimed to make the powerloader from “Alien,” and she succeeded!

As accents to her creations, she has balloons shaped like stars, numbers and traditional circles with sporting good designs hanging in her boutique.

And, she keeps her leftover scraps for details or tie-offs in future projects.

Today, Schultze has a balloon-stuffing machine and “big, fancy” inflators equipped to finish two at once. She only uses oxygen in her balloons, and this machine has a timer and a counter, which comes in handy for projects that need many orbs of the same size.

balloon artist at work
Balloon artist Laural Schultze adds the finishing touch to a tower of balloons Dec. 8 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“This is my workhorse, Babe the Blue Ox,” she said, and it’s a game-changing upgrade from her balloon-inflating floor pump, which she still uses for live events.

Partnering with Hucklebeary and its storefront means people can pick up small orders while she’s working a live event. Schultze has increased storage to create, say, a life-size gingerbread house, and move it out of her workspace through a ground-level garage door.

And, the solo artist can ask for help if she needs it. “Balloons are not heavy, but they take up a lot of space,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

balloon artist at work
Balloon artist Laural Schultze created this miniature snowman out of balloons.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Schultze lost her part-time job during the shutdown, and live events ceased. “I didn’t have anything else beside balloons,” she recalled.

Supply issues affected the industry; manufacturers scaled back on some colors and shapes of balloons. “One called 321, it sounds weird, but it’s a shorter tube with a stinger tail on the end," she said. "I used that to make all sorts of things from monster teeth to little gnomes.

“We’ll adapt,” she said — and she did.

Hucklebeary owner Emily Ekstrom offered Schultze a monthly pop-up, and it was a natural fit for a balloon company to work with a gifts, cards and party supply shop.

“Being a small business, I needed a little bit of extra help to get started. I needed to see the opportunity to blossom and branch out,” recalled Ekstrom.

“She needed a helping hand, she needed a space, and she's blossoming.”

Schultze traveled to Florida this year for Balloon Wonderland , where hundreds of balloon artists created a ballroom-sized village, later donated and used to fundraise for Give Kids the World .

In March, she’ll attend Big Balloon Build in Wisconsin.

ADVERTISEMENT

balloon artist at work
Balloon artist Laural Schultze removes a New Year's Eve Pop Drop from the tool she used to create the balloon Dec. 8 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Schultze also aims to give back. She raised support during an "Adopt a Grandparent" campaign to provide a balloon buddy to folks in multiple assisted living facilities around Duluth. And this week, she and Ekstrom are working to help CHUM.

One food donation at Hucklebeary from now until Dec. 23 gets you one raffle ticket to win a balloon pop drop for New Year’s Eve.

Schultze said partnering with Ekstrom has led her to larger projects with the Duluth Depot and the Duluth Winter Village — the latter for which she constructed 15 12-foot segments that dangled from the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center ceiling.

balloon artist at work
Balloon artist Laural Schultze, of Duluth, describes the process of creating balloon sculptures.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

While working on the big projects is gratifying, for Schultze, the small stuff counts, too. “Making a little balloon for a kid and their face lights up, that’s still the best," she said.

Where to see Laural Schultze's work

MORE BY MELINDA LAVINE
timber frame cabins made of wood in northern Minnesota landscape
Lifestyle
North Shore couple launch tiny cabin No. 2
She's from Brazil. He's from Grand Marais. Together, they built Agua Norte, tiny luxury rentals featured in Conde Nast and on HBO's "Cabin Chronicles."
December 16, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A rabbi speaks into a microphone while standing in front of a 6-foot menorah in a mall. A seated crowd listens.
Lifestyle
Duluth, get ready for a giant balloon menorah
December 09, 2022 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Santa Claus, played by Patrick Baumann, waves to a child as they leave the Fairlawn Mansion in Superior during the Quiet Santa event
Lifestyle
Northland hosts sensory-friendly Santa visits
December 08, 2022 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Couple in a room.
Members Only
Business
Solon Springs couple transform greenhouse into wedding venue
December 03, 2022 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

Related Topics: SMALL BUSINESSDULUTHDOWNTOWN DULUTHMEMBERS-ONLY
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
What to read next
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for Dec. 21, 2022
Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.
December 21, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Property Transactions for Dec. 21, 2022
Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.
December 21, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
BIZ-3M-EARPLUG-LAWSUIT-MS
Business
3M to stop making 'forever chemicals,' to take up to $2.3B charge
PFAS do not break down quickly and have in recent years been found in dangerous concentrations in drinking water, soils and foods across the country.
December 20, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Reuters
windo.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota family turns deer stand into lefse drive-thru
Some say it's not Christmas without lefse, but just south of Fergus Falls, a farm family doesn't just make it for themselves, they sell from the road in a drive-thru lefse stand.
December 19, 2022 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand