Wednesday, April 26

Business

5 local breweries win gold at MN Brewers Cup

Duluth area breweries received accolades during the statewide competition.

A couple rounds of beer at Duluth's Bent Paddle.
A couple rounds of beer at Duluth's Bent Paddle Brewing Co.
Steve Kuchera / 2017 file / Duluth News Tribune
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 11:13 AM

ST. PAUL — Duluth breweries brought home the gold from the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild’s MN Brewers Cup competition statewide blind taste-test competition. An awards ceremony was held April 20 in St. Paul.

Over 450 beers were entered from over 90 Minnesota breweries and brewpubs. There were 23 categories of beer.

"These awards show our ability to persevere and produce some truly great beer on some of the most rudimentary equipment around, which is a testament to our brewers' knowledge and patience. There are no shortcuts on our system," Dylan Ice, head brewer at Fitger's Brewhouse, said in a news release.

Duluth award winners

  • Bent Paddle Brewing Co.: first, Little Düssel Do Ya, German ales category.
  • Canal Park Brewing Co.: first, Clear Waters Cream Ale, American wheat and cream ales category.
  • Fitger’s Brewhouse: first, Brewhouse Bock, dark lagers category; first, Starfire Reserve, strong ales category.
  • Ursa Minor Brewing: first, Equanimity, English, Scottish and Irish ales category.
  • Warrior Brewing Co.: first, Valkyrie Pumpkin Ale, spice, herb and vegetable beer category; second, Barbarian, stouts category.

The complete list of winners is at mncraftbrew.org .

READ MORE ABOUT BREWERIES

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
