5 local breweries win gold at MN Brewers Cup

ST. PAUL — Duluth breweries brought home the gold from the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild’s MN Brewers Cup competition statewide blind taste-test competition. An awards ceremony was held April 20 in St. Paul.

Over 450 beers were entered from over 90 Minnesota breweries and brewpubs. There were 23 categories of beer.

"These awards show our ability to persevere and produce some truly great beer on some of the most rudimentary equipment around, which is a testament to our brewers' knowledge and patience. There are no shortcuts on our system," Dylan Ice, head brewer at Fitger's Brewhouse, said in a news release.

Duluth award winners

Bent Paddle Brewing Co.: first, Little Düssel Do Ya, German ales category.

Canal Park Brewing Co.: first, Clear Waters Cream Ale, American wheat and cream ales category.

Fitger’s Brewhouse: first, Brewhouse Bock, dark lagers category; first, Starfire Reserve, strong ales category.

Ursa Minor Brewing: first, Equanimity, English, Scottish and Irish ales category.

Warrior Brewing Co.: first, Valkyrie Pumpkin Ale, spice, herb and vegetable beer category; second, Barbarian, stouts category.

The complete list of winners is at mncraftbrew.org .