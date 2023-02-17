Bulldogs report: UMD men hang a hundred-plus on Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. — Minnesota Duluth turned a four-point halftime lead into a 40-point win in a 109-69 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball thumping of Minnesota Crookston on Thursday night.

UMD made 11 3-pointers in the second half alone and more than 70% (24 of 34) of its second-half field goal attempts, finishing with six players in double figures.

Mattie Thompson (Duluth East) ended up being UMD's leading scorer, going 9-for-10 from the field for 21 points in 23 minutes off the bench. Drew Blair added 19 points, while reserves Lincoln Meister and Joshua Strong added 15 and 14 points, respectively.

UMD (19-8, 15-6) needs a win in its regular season finale on Saturday vs. Bemidji State, plus a Minnesota State Moorhead loss to Mary to finish second in the NSIC North Division and earn a bye into the second round of the tournament.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No issues for UMD at Crookston

No. 11 Minnesota Duluth put away its last road game of the regular season quickly and forcefully, scoring 36 points in the first 10 minutes to breeze to a 99-52 win at Minnesota Crookston.

The Bulldogs were a stupendous 14 for 16 (87.5%) from the field in the first quarter and made six of seven attempts from 3-point range. Seven Bulldogs scored in that span, with Brooke Olson recording nine points and Maesyn Thiesen eight. UMD led 33-5 after 8 1/2 minutes of play.

Olson finished with 23 points in 17 minutes, while subs Lexi Karge (18 points), Taya Hakamaki of Cromwell-Wright (12) and Ella Gilbertson (12) were UMD's next leading scorers.

Natalie Mikrot (Moose Lake/Willow River) had eight points in 18 minutes for Crookston.

UMD (23-3, 20-1 NSIC) concludes the regular season with a home game vs. Bemidji State on Saturday.