Sports | College
Bulldogs report: UMD, Katona light up Dragons

The Bulldogs women also won on Friday night in Moorhead.

020423.S.FF.MSMmen.Myren
Minnesota State Moorhead's Gabe Myren goes against stiff opposition from Minnesota Duluth during their men's basketball game Friday at Moorhead.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum
By Staff reports
February 03, 2023 09:32 PM
MOORHEAD — Paced by a career night from Charlie Katona, the Minnesota Duluth men's basketball team dominated Minnesota State Moorhead, one of the only two teams ahead of them in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference standings, 87-69 on Friday night.

Katona had a blistering performance, scoring a career-high 30 points on 12-of-14 from the field. He also led the Bulldogs in rebounds (nine) and co-led in assists (four).

UMD took control of the game in the middle of the first half, starting with a 3-pointer from Katona 7:08 into the game. That triple started a 12-2 run as the Bulldogs outscored the Dragons 26-7 in the rest of the half and led 43-24. The Bulldogs' lead jumped into the twenties early in the second half and stayed there until the last minute of play.

Jack Middleton scored 17 points for UMD, while Joshua Brown added 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench. The Bulldogs shot 57.6 percent (34 of 59) from the field, which equaled their second-best efficiency of the season.

Lorenzo McGhee had 15 points in 19 minutes for the Dragons (18-5, 13-4 NSIC).

UMD (16-7, 12-5) plays the other team ahead of them in the standings, league-leading Northern State, on Saturday in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

020423.S.FF.MSUMw.Skibiel
Minnesota State Moorhead's Olivia Skibiel competes for a rebound with Minnesota Duluth’s Brooke Olson during their women's basketball game Friday at Moorhead.
Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Bulldogs put away Dragons

No. 16 Minnesota Duluth bounced back quickly from its first Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference loss of the season, dispatching Minnesota State Moorhead 70-62 on Friday night in Moorhead.

The Dragons didn't have an answer for Brooke Olson, who scored 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting and pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.

UMD never trailed, though the Dragons hung around throughout the second half until the Bulldogs opened the fourth quarter on an 11-3 run to grow the advantage to 15 with 2:37 to play.

Taytum Rhoades played the chief supporting role for UMD, scoring 19 points and grabbing three steals. Maysen Thiesen added 10 points. The Bulldogs made 28 of 50 attempts from the floor (56 percent).

Mariah McKeever led MSU Moorhead (10-11, 7-10 NSIC) with 19 points.

UMD (19-3, 16-1 NSIC) plays at Northern State on Saturday.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGS COLLEGE BASKETBALL MEN'S BASKETBALL WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
