Bulldogs finish off 4-0 softball weekend with wins over Upper Iowa

Minnesota Duluth made it a four-win weekend by sweeping Upper Iowa 9-0 and 10-4 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference softball on Saturday at Malosky Stadium.

Pitcher Lauren Dixon made quick work of the Peacocks in the opener, shutting them out on two hits while striking out 10 UIU batters.

The Bulldogs had all the offense they'd need in the first three innings, including a six-run third. Elle Potts had a two-run homer in the second inning and a two-run double in the third to finish 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Kat Burkhardt added a single, a double and two RBIs. Kendal Jenkins also had a homer.

In game two, UMD had another six-run third, but Upper Iowa was able to score a handful of runs off UMD pitcher Mady Stariha (Superior). Stariha still earned the pitching win, allowing four runs on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks in the five-inning game.

Kiana Bender (Cloquet) had a pair of doubles and an RBI for UMD, while Nicole Schmitt had a pair of hits, Potts had a solo shot and Julia Gronholz clubbed a three-run homer.

UMD (29-8, 15-3 NSIC) is scheduled to host league-leading Minnesota State Moorhead on Wednesday.