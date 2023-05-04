Bulldogs down Warriors to advance in NSIC softball tournament

ROCHESTER — Minnesota Duluth fended off a late challenge from Winona State for a 4-1 win on Thursday and a berth in Friday's winner's bracket final at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference softball tournament at the RYFSA Complex.

UMD carried a 4-0 lead into the seventh before three consecutive one-out hits got the Warriors on the board and brought the tying run to the plate. However, UMD pitcher Lauren Dixon struck out the last two batters to clinch the win and extend her school career strikeouts record. Dixon fanned nine Warriors over seven innings, allowing the one earned run on seven hits. She walked three.

UMD took the lead early when leadoff hitter Kiana Bender (Cloquet) was hit by the second pitch she faced and eventually scored on Sidney Zavoral's single up the middle. Bender did the hitting herself when she doubled in two runs with two out in the bottom of the second. The Bulldogs tacked on a fourth run in the fourth inning on Corrie Weise's double.

Weise, Zavoral and Julia Gronholz all finished with two hits for UMD.

The Bulldogs (38-11) will meet top-seeded Augustana on Friday at noon in a rematch of last weekend's windblown de facto regular season championship duel. The winner will play Saturday for the league championship and automatic NCAA tournament bid, while the loser will face St. Cloud State or Concordia-St. Paul in an elimination game at 4 p.m. on Friday.