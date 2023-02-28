Bulldog bites

6/14/23

Three Bulldogs sign PHF deals with Metropolitan Riveters

Two more members of the 2022-23 Bulldogs have signed Premier Hockey Federation deals, while another former Bulldog is on her way to East Rutherford, New Jersey.Naomi Rogge, Anneke Linser and Katerina Mrazova have all signed one-year deals with the Metropolitan Riveters. Mrazova joins the Riveters after playing in the PHF for the Connecticut Whale last season.

Rogge and Linser are the third and fourth Bulldogs from the 2022-23 roster to sign PHF deals, joining Emma Soderberg (Whale) and Maggie Flaherty (Minnesota Whitecaps).

Below is the list of Bulldogs who have signed to play in the PHF in 2023-24,with Sydney Brodt recently resigning with the Whitecaps for two years.

Metropolitan Riveters — Anneke Linser, Naomi Rogge, Katerina Mrazova

Connecticut Whale — Emma Soderberg

Montreal Force — Catherine Daoust, Elizabeth Giguere

Minnesota Whitecaps — Maggie Flaherty, Sydney Brodt, Sidney Morin*, Anna Klein*, Ashleigh Brykaliuk*

Buffalo Beauts — Jessica Healey*

* - signed two-year deal in 2022-23

6/1/23

Three future Bulldogs to take part in NHL draft combine

A trio of UMD recruits, including incoming freshman defenseman Aaron Pionk, will take part in the 2023 NHL Scouting Combine on June 4-10 at the site of the Bulldogs' 2019 NCAA championship win over UMass — KeyBank Center and HarborCenter in Buffalo, New York.

Joining Pionk, a Hermantown native, is 2023 Minnesota Mr. Hockey Jayson Shaugabay of Warroad, Minnesota, and goaltender Adam Gajan of Poprad, Slovakia. Shaugabay (ranked No. 55 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting) is among the 65 forwards invited, Pionk (ranked No. 117) is one of 34 defenseman taking part and Gajan (ranked No. 6 among North American netminders) is one of just seven goalies who were invited.

Only Pionk is coming to UMD in the fall for the 2023-24 season. Shaugabay and Gajan are both slated to play in the United States Hockey League with the Green Bay Gamblers.

The 2023 NHL Draft is slated for June 28-29 in Nashville.

5/24/23

Samberg, Perunovich and Team USA enter knockout phase of World Championship as top seed

The U.S. Men's National Team will take on Czechia at 8:20 p.m. CDT on Thursday, May 25, in the quarterfinals of the IIHF Men's World Championship in Tampere, Finland. The Americans picked up 20 of a possible 21 points during the group stage to claim the top spot in the knockout round.

The United States is 7-0 following its overtime win on Tuesday where former Bulldogs defenseman Dylan Samberg scored the game-winning goal in 3-on-3 overtime. According to USA Hockey, Samberg had never played in a 3-on-3 OT period before either in the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets or during his three seasons at UMD (the Bulldogs played just five 3-on-3 OT periods during that span).

Samberg, of Hermantown, now has a goal and two assists in the tournament. His former UMD teammate from 2017-2020, Hibbing native Scott Perunovich, leads all U.S. defensemen in points with six via a goal and five assists.

The semifinals of the 2023 Men's World Championship is scheduled for Saturday morning with the bronze and gold medal games happening on Sunday in Finland. All USA games are on NHL Network.

5/23/23

Soderberg signs PHF deal with Connecticut Whale, Flaherty joins Whitecaps

Former Bulldogs star goaltender Emma Soderberg is once again remaining in the United States,signing a two-year deal in the Premier Hockey Federation with the Connecticut Whale.

The 2022 Swedish Olympian and national team goalie is a finalist for IIHF Female Player of the Year in 2022-23 after an impressive all-star performance at the last World Championship, where she made 51 saves on 54 shots in an overtime loss to Canada in the quarterfinals. She set UMD's single-season record for shutouts (12) and the program record for shutouts in a career (23) in 2022-23.

The PHF doubled the salary cap for teams in 2023-24 to $1.5 million and raised the salary floor for teams to 75 percent of the cap. Soderberg was the first member of the Bulldogs 2022-23 graduating class to sign a pro deal this offseason. Fifth-year senior defenseman Maggie Flaherty was the second.The Minnesota Whitecaps announced her one-year deal Tuesday afternoon.

Flaherty put up 16 goals and 61 assists in 153 career games at UMD over five seasons. She's one of four former Bulldogs now signed to the Whitecaps for 2023-24, joining Sidney Morin, Anna Klein and Ashleigh Brykaliuk, who are entering the final year of two-year deals signed prior to 2022-23.

5/22/23

Hermantown's Zam Plante to defer enrollment to 2024-25

Via Taylor Haase of DK Pittsburgh Sports, Hermantown native Zam Plante is returning to the Fargo Force of the USHL for one more season before joining the Bulldogs men's program in 2024-25.

Plante signed a National Letter of Intent with UMD last fall for the 2023-24 season, however, injuries have held back his development. He missed the start of the 2022-23 season with the Chicago Steel recovering from shoulder surgery. He was traded to the Force at the end of February, where he is now playing for former St. Cloud State assistant Nick Oliver, who endorses having Plante sticking around the USHL another year.

Plante tells Haase that he's still planning to play for the Bulldogs, and that his dad — former Bulldogs associate head coach and captain Derek Plante — also endorses another season in the USHL.

"That's where both of my parents went, it's all I've ever known," Plante told Haase about UMD. "College is a hard level, (Derek Plante) says you want to be really good at the level you're at before the next level."

You can read the full, in-depth feature on Zam Plante here if you have a subscription to DK Sports Pittsburgh (currently $1/month for first four months).

5/22/23

UMD women add Swedish defenseman, Olympian from transfer portal

Followingthe sudden departure of senior defenseman Taylor Stewart to Minnesota for her fifth season, the Bulldogs have added Swedish Olympic defenseman Paula Bergstrom, who played three of the previous four seasons at Long Island University.

Bergstrom will be a senior in 2023-24 after playing 30 games for the Sharks in 2022-23, tallying three goals and 12 assists.She is recovering from a broken ankle, suffered in April at the IIHF World Championship. Bergstrom was making her second World Championship appearance after playing for Sweden at the 2022 World Championship and 2022 Olympics in Beijing. She took a sabbatical from LIU in 2021-22 for the Olympics.

Bergstrom has a number of ties to the Bulldogs already, having played with graduating fifth-year senior goaltender Emma Soderberg at the Olympics and World Championships. They both grew up together in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. Bergstrom was also teammates with Soderberg and former Bulldogs Sidney Morin and Michela Cava on MODO in the SDHL in 2017-18.

5/22/23

Perunovich has breakout game against France at World Championship

Former Minnesota Duluth defenseman and Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner Scott Perunovich of Hibbing had his best game of the 2023 IIHF Men's World Championship on Sunday, tallying a goal and two assists in a 9-0 win for the United States against France.

The goal was the first of the tournament for Perunovich, who now has a goal and five assists after also getting a helper Saturday in a 3-0 win over Denmark. The U.S. remains undefeated going into its Group A preliminary round finale against Sweden on Tuesday. A win secures the top spot in Group A for the United States.

5/11/23

UMD women’s hockey posts perfect APR score, men close to perfect

The NCAA recently released the Academic Progress Rate (APR) data for NCAA Division I sports programs. APR measures the success of a team’s student-athletes in the classroom, awarding points for grades, progress toward a degree and staying in school. Teams are also rewarded if a player returns to school to finish their degree.

The latest round of multi-year average scores come from 2018-2022, and the Bulldogs women were among nine schools to log a perfect 1,000. Six men’s programs logged a perfect 1,000 with the UMD men coming just short at 997. Both are program-highs since the NCAA started recording APRs in 2004-05.

College Hockey Inc.has more here, with a link to asearchable database.

5/11/23

Former Bulldogs up for NHL awards

Former UMD goaltenderAlex Stalock is a finalist for the NHL’s Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy while former defensemanMikey Anderson is one of 32 nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The Masterton Trophy goes “to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.” Stalock, 35, played in just one NHL game the previous two seasons after being diagnosed with myocarditis after testing positive for COVID-19 during the 2019-20 season. He signed with the Chicago Blackhawks as a free agent in July and started 27 games this season, posting a 3.01 goals against average and .908 save percentage — all while battling through concussions and vision problems.

The King Clancy Trophy is awarded for leadership and community contributions. Anderson would be the first LA King to win the award since Dave Taylor in 1990-1991.

5/11/23

Three future Bulldogs playing for USHL’s Clark Cup

Three UMD men’s recruits are playing for the United States Hockey League’s postseason title starting this weekend as the Fargo Force battle the Youngstown Phantoms. Fargo hosts Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-five series May 12-13 before the series shifts to Youngstown next weekend.

The Force feature two Bulldogs recruits in forwards Anthony Menghini and Zam Plante. Menghini, of Baxter, Minnesota, has 21 goals and 15 assists in 64 games this season. Plante, the Hermantown native and Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick, has 12 goals and 23 assists playing for the Force and Chicago Steel this season. Both are signed to National Letters of Intent for the 2023-24 season, however, Plante may defer his enrollment to 2024-25 after battling injuries the past two years.

If Plante doesn’t come in, look for Phantoms forward Matthew Perkins to join the Bulldogs in the fall of 2023. Perkins, of Balgonie, Saskatchewan, has 16 goals and 30 assists this year, including a goal and an assist in the playoffs.

You can followThe Rink’s Live’s coverage of the USHL Clark Cup playoffs here.

5/2/23

Soderberg named player of the year in Sweden

Bulldogs fifth-year senior goaltender Emma Soderberghas been named the Player of the Year in Sweden for the 2022-23 season, garnering the country's top award in women's hockey.

Soderberg is coming off a record-setting season at UMD in which she set the program record for shutouts in a season (12) and career (22). She finished first in the NCAA in shutouts (12), second in goals against average (1.39) and third in save percentage (.938). At the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship, Soderberg posted a .924 save percentage and 2.58 GAA with one shutout for Sweden to land on the all-tournament team.

The player of the year award winner is chosen by hockey journalists in Sweden in collaboration with the country's ice hockey federation. The very first winner of the award was another former Bulldogs goaltender, Kim Martin, back in 2003-04.

___

4/26/23

Pionk, Iafallo putting up points in NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Former Bulldogs winger Alex Iafallo recorded his third goal of the postseason on Tuesday night for the Los Angeles Kings while former UMD defenseman Neal Pionk of Hermantown is leading the Winnipeg Jets in scoring in the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Pionk has seven assists in four games of the Jets' first round series with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Jets are down 3-1 in the series and face elimination on Thursday. Pionk's seven assists have him tied for sixth in scoring in the NHL in the first round and tied for second in assists. He ranks second among defenseman in points and first in assists.

Iafallo has three goals and an assist through five games with the Kings, who are down 3-2 to the Edmonton Oilers. The Kings need a win Saturday to force a Game 7. Iafallo is plus-3 in the series thus far after recording his third goal of the postseason on Tuesday night.

4/18/23

Four future Bulldogs make final NHL Central Scouting's final 2023 draft rankings

NHL Central Scouting released its final rankings on Tuesday for the 2023 NHL Draft, which is scheduled for June 28-29 in Nashville. The lottery to determine the first 16 picks is May 8.

Four UMD men's recruits made the lists, led by Chippewa Steel (NAHL) goaltenderAdam Gajan, who is ranked No. 6 amongNorth American goaltenders. Gajan is from Poprad, Slovakia, but lands on the North American goalie list (as opposed to the international goalie list) as he's been playing all of 2022-23 in juniors in Wisconsin with the Steel in Chippewa Falls and the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers.

The three other Bulldogs recruits can be found among theNorth American skaters with Warroad/Gamblers forward Jayson Shaugabay at No. 55, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL) forward Matthew Perkins at No. 165 and Sioux City Musketeers (USHL) defenseman Ty Hanson of Hermantown at No. 217.

At the moment, all four recruits are expected to return to juniors in 2023-24, even if they are taken in the upcoming NHL Draft.

4/18/23

Alex Iafallo opens 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs with OT game-winner for L.A.

Alex Iafallo's third trip to the Stanley Cup playoffs got off to a good start Monday as he scored the overtime game-winner in the Los Angeles Kings' 4-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round series. The goal came on the power play 9:19 into overtime in Edmonton.

That's the third goal in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games for Iafallo, the former UMD winger, since he signed with L.A. as an undrafted free agent in 2017. L.A. was swept by Vegas during Iafallo's rookie season in 2017-18, and last year the Kings lost to the Oilers in seven games. The last time L.A. got out of the first round was in 2013-14 when it won its second Stanley Cup in three seasons.

4/3/23

Pro signings: Tracking signings, national team call ups by UMD men's and women's players

Men

Wyatt Kaiser - Chicago Blackhawks, NHL

Jesse Jacques - Iowa Heartlanders, ECHL

Tanner Laderoute - Wheeling Nailers, ECHL

Derek Daschke - Toledo Walleye, ECHL

Women

Eight current and former Bulldogs taking part in 2023 IIHF World Championship

3/15/23

NLI Watch: Keeping track of Bulldogs signing on for 2023-24 season

With the Bulldogs men's and women's 2022-23 seasons officially over, it's time to start looking ahead to the 2023-24 season. Here's a look at who has signed NLIs so far for the men's and women's programs:

Men's NLIs signed for 2023-24:Anthony Menghini, F, Fargo Force (USHL); Zam Plante, F, Chicago Steel (USHL).

Women's NLIs signed for 2023-24: Payton Holloway, F, Shattuck St. Mary's;Grace Sadura, F, Minnetonka (MSHSL);Eve Gascon, G, Saint-Laurent Patriotes (QCHL);Quinn Dunkle, North American Hockey Academy (JWHL).

3/18/23

Kaiser making NHL debut with Blackhawks on Saturday

Six days after his college career at Minnesota Duluth came to a close, former Bulldogs defenseman Wyatt Kaiser is making his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks tonight against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Kaiser will have to wait until next week to play his first NHL game in an NHL rink. The Coyotes are currently playing at the brand new home of Arizona State. The Blackhawks are at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, the Washington Capitals on Thursday and then in Kaiser's home state of Minnesota to play the Wild at Xcel Energy Center next Saturday.

Kaiser was drafted by the Blackhawks in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft.On Tuesday, he signed a three-year deal that begins with this season and runs through the 2024-25 season.

3/10/23

Former Bulldog Ryan Fanti wins goaltender fight

Playing for the Fort Wayne Comets of the ECHL, former Bulldogs goaltender Ryan Fanti fought Wheeling Nailers goaltender Brad Barone, a former backup at Boston College, with 34 seconds left in Comets' 6-4 win on Friday. Watch the fight below:

Fanti's former UMD teammate, defenseman Louie Roehl, was involved in the scuffle late in the game. Roehl finished with 14 penalty minutes Friday after getting a late game misconduct. The full boxscore of the game ishere.

3/8/23

Kaiser, Steeves named All-NCHC

Two Bulldogs were named to the All-NCHC teams announced on Wednesday.

Freshman wing Ben Steeves, whose 17 goals were tied for most in conference play this year, added honorable mention to his NCHC All-Rookie team honor on Tuesday. Steeves' 17 goals are the second most for a rookie in 10 seasons of NCHC hockey.

Junior defenseman Wyatt Kaiser, an NCHC All-Rookie team pick as a freshman and honorable mention as a sophomore, landed on the All-NCHC second team. He has four goals and 15 assists this season, and is a two-time NCHC Defenseman of the Week. The Chicago Blackhawks prospect has 29 blocks this season.

The complete All-NCHC teams can be found here.

3/9/23

3/3/23

Bulldogs on the move at NHL trade deadline

The NHL trade deadline is at 2 p.m. CST on Friday, but there's already been a ton of action throughout the week, including trades involving former Bulldogs.

Former UMD captain and Duluth native Andy Welinski was involved in the biggest trade thus far when the New York Rangers sent him and a couple of draft picks to the Chicago Blackhawks for Patrick Kane. Welinski has been in the AHL all season with the Hartford Wolf Pack. The Blackhawks sent Welinski down after the trade to the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL.

Joey Anderson was also dealtfrom the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Blackhawks. The Blackhawks are Anderson's third NHL franchise in five seasons since being drafted by the New Jersey Devils and then traded before the start of the 2020-21 season to Toronto. Anderson spend most of his Maple Leafs career in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies, however, the Blackhawks have kept him up in Chicago for now.

In other trade news, a well-known UMD recruit wasn't moved by his NHL team this week, but by his junior team. Hermantown native and Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick Zam Plante was dealt by the Chicago Steel to the Fargo Force.

3/3/23

2/28/23

Soderberg, Bell named finalists for WCHA awards

Minnesota Duluth fifth-year seniors Emma Soderberg and Ashton Bell,who last week were named to the All-WCHA first-team, were named finalists for WCHA player of the year awards on Monday and Tuesday. Bell, a first-team defender, is among the three finalists forDefenseman of the Year while Soderberg, the first-team goalie, is a finalists for three different awards this week.

Soderberg, the 2020-21 WCHA Goaltender of the Year,is up for that award again in 2022-23, as well asStudent-Athlete of the Year (chosen by Faculty Athletics Representatives) andPlayer of the Year Award. She has an NCAA-best 11 shutouts this season while her .938 save percentage and 1.35 goals against average is tops in the WCHA. The starting goalie for Sweden at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, Soderberg was just named the WCHA Goaltender of the Month for the second time this season in February. She is UMD's all-time leader in shutouts with 22 and has given up just two goals in her last six games.

Bell, the 2020-21 WCHA Defenseman of the Year, is third among league defensemen in scoring with 35 points in 36 games while her 12 goals are second-most among WCHA blue liners. The 2022 Olympic gold medalist from Canada leads a Bulldogs' squad that has allowed a WCHA-low 44 goals while setting a program record of 12 shutouts this season.

The WCHA will announce winners of the goaltender and defenseman of the year awards on Wednesday. The winners for coach, student-athlete and player of the year will come Thursday.

2/17/23

___

2/15/23

Mikey Anderson signs long-term deal with L.A.

Former Bulldogs defenseman Mikey Anderson has signed an eight-year, $33-million extension with the Los Angeles Kings that will pay him on average $4.125 million per year and keep him with the organization through the 2030-31 season.

Anderson, who is just 23 years old, was part of the Bulldogs back-to-back NCAA championship teams in 2018 and 2019. He's having a career year with the Kings as one of just seven players to skate in all 55 games this year. His 11 assists and 13 points are both career-highs, as is his current plus-10 rating, 69 blocked shots, 21:49 average time on ice per game and 2:26 average of shorthanded time per game.

Anderson signed a one-year, $1 million deal in the fall for the 2022-23 season.According to The Athletic, his extension that begins next season includes a 10-team no-trade clause that goes into effect starting in 2026-27.

2/15/23

Rogge named head coach of Duluth lacrosse team

Naomi Rogge has been named head coach of the Duluth East and Duluth Denfeld girls co-op lacrosse team, the Duluth Wolfpack. The Bulldogs sixth-year senior forward was a state champion and All-American lacrosse player in high school at Eden Prairie, prior to enrolling at UMD to play hockey. For the past couple years, Rogge has been volunteering as a local high school lacrosse coach in Superior and Duluth during the spring after hockey season has wrapped up. Rogge was an assistant for the Wolfpack last spring.

“Those kids are very lucky," Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell said. "They have really good person and coach. I think was it last week's press conference, I was telling you guys about how she helps us out there with drills. She's tight on the rules, so she'll make sure things are dialed in. That's awesome.”

2/10/23

2/9/23

UMD recruit Adam Gajan back with Steel in Chippewa Falls

Goaltender Adam Gajan, who is verbally committed to play for the Bulldogs in the future, is back in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, with the Chippewa Steel of the North American Hockey League after taking his green pads and helmet on the road to the USHL and 2023 World Junior Championship.

Gajan, of Poprad, Slovakia,played six games in the USHL with the Green Bay Gamblers, going 5-1 as the starter while posting a .906 save percentage, 2.48 goals against average and one shutout.

A late addition to Slovakia’s World Junior Championship team, Gajan finished with a .936 save percentage, 2.40 GAA and one shutout in two wins and two losses at this year’s World Juniors. His surprise performance vaulted him up 2023 NHL Draft boards, with NHL Central Scouting ranking him fourth among North American goalie in its latest report.

Gajan had a rough return to the Steel on Jan. 28 — playing 24 hours after his final game with the Gamblers — giving up nine goals on 31 shots in a 9-5 loss at the Janesville Jets. He bounced back on Feb. 3 with 29 saves on 30 shots as the Steel won at home 5-1 over the Kenai River Brown Bears.

Take away the Jan. 28 game in Janesville and Gajan sports a .922 save percentage and 2.64 GAA in 17 games with the Steel. He’s still seeking his first shutout in the NAHL.

2/3/23

1/31/23

Rooney, Brodt to take part in USA-Canada Rivalry Series finales

The United States announced its roster for games 6 and 7 of the Rivalry Series against Canada,scheduled for Feb. 20 and 22 in Quebec. Former Bulldogs Maddie Rooney and Sydney Brodt will play for theU.S. Women's National Team as it tries to close out the series, leading 3-2.

Both Rooney and Brodt are coming off all-star game appearances. Brodt played for the USA All-Stars in the Premier Hockey Federation's all-star event Sunday in Toronto while Rooney was part of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association all-star event last month in Ottawa.

Brodt, who captains the PHF's Minnesota Whitecaps, also took part recently in the ECHL all-star event as one of two invitees from the PHF. She took part in the fastest skater competition,clocking in at 14.25 seconds, andscored the game-winning goal for her team in the 3-on-3 championship.

1/27/23

Noah Cates returns home to Xcel Energy Center

Former Bulldogs captain Noah Cates made his NHL debut with the Philadelphia Flyers 10 months ago at Xcel Energy Center against the Minnesota Wild with around 150 friends, family and even his UMD teammates in attendance. On Thursday night in St. Paul, Cates was back at the 'X' with around 50 friends and family at the game. He treated them (specifically his buddies on the glass behind the net)to a goal 5:14 into the game, but the Flyers fell to the Wild in overtime 3-2 on Thursday.

Cates, a native of Stillwater, has seven goals and 13 assists in 50 games as a rookie this year in the NHL. Flyers coach John Tortorella has been a big fan of Cates this season. While Cates hasn't emerged as an offensive force yet in Philly, Tortorella likes the defensive mindset of Cates, who is playing center in the NHL for the first time.Listen here to what Tortorella had to say about Cates prior to Thursday's game.

___

1/27/23

1/20/23

NCHC picking an all-decade team

The NCHC, now in its 10th season in 2022-23,is picking an all-decade team for its first 10 seasons. Fans can select six forwards, four defensemen and two goaltenders. The Bulldogs nominees include:

Forward: Noah Cates, Alex Iafallo, Cole Koepke, Nick Swaney

Defensemen: Scott Perunovich, Andy Welinski

Goaltender: Ryan Fanti, Hunter Shepard

Voting runs through the end of January.

1/20/23

UMD nominates Steeves, Kaiser, James for Hobey fan vote

It's that time of year again when almost every college hockey team in the country claims to have a nominee for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

The 2023 Hobey Baker fan voting began this week, and the Bulldogs nominated Ben Steeves, Wyatt Kaiser and Dominic James for the fan vote. Schools can nominate up to three players for the fan vote. You do not need to be nominated for the fan vote to be eligible to win the Hobey Baker. It's a fun promotional tool for the award.You can take part here.

1/13/23

1/13/23

NCAA approves additional paid assistant for Div. I hockey

The NCAA is removing the voluntary coach designation in Division I hockey and increasing the coaching staff limit by one. Hockey teams will be allowed four paid coaches on staff. The new rule goes into effect July 1.

Teams are currently limited to three paid coaches (head coach and two assistants/associates) plus a volunteer coach. The original proposal sent to the NCAA increased the limit to five paid coaches, but that was rejected. The new rule also applies to baseball and softball.

Both the UMD men and women have volunteers that assist with goaltenders. Brant Nicklin is currently in his ninth season as the volunteer goalie coach for the UMD men. Maddie Rooney is in her second season as a volunteer goaltending consultant for the UMD women. It's unclear how the new rule impacts a consultant like Rooney. Nicklin won't be able to continue on as a volunteer coach, but the Bulldogs could make him a full-time paid assistant starting on July 1.

1/10/23

UMD recruit off to hot start at U18 Women's World Championship

Canada's leading scorer after two games at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship is its third-youngest player. Forward Caitlin Kraemer, who is committed to come to UMD in 2024-25, has four goals and an assist going into Wednesday's preliminary round finale against the United States.

Kraemer, 16, of Kitchner, Ontario, posted a pair of goals against Sweden and Finland in the preliminary round in Ostersund, Sweden. Canada and the United States have already clinched a bye into the semifinals. The winner will earn the No. 1 seed heading into the knockout round.

1/10/23

TRL Weekend Rewind: Is a college hockey 'NIT' a good idea?

Each week, I get together with Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald and The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers to recap the previous weekend's college hockey action. We also take a quick look ahead to the next weekend.

Each episode also features a question of the week. This week we were asked, "Is a college hockey 'NIT' a good idea?"You can find our answers here.

1/6/23

1/5/23

Bulldogs taking part in Badgers' 2023 Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee

You already knew this was coming if you read last week's Bulldog Insider Newsletter, but the Bulldogs will be taking part in the third edition of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off on Dec. 28-29, 2023, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee (home of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks). Wisconsin announced the field for its holiday tournament on Thursday. In addition to UMD, Northeastern and Air Force will take part.

While hosted by Wisconsin, the event is produced by a sports marketing firm based in New Jersey known asGazelle Group. The firm also puts on a number of college basketball tournaments, and is behind the postseasonCollege Basketball Invitational. The Gazelle Group is interested in expanding into more college hockey events, having already reached out to schools (UMD being one) about interest in a future eight-team, on-campus postseason tournament for teams that don't make the NCAA tournament.You can read more here.

___

1/5/23

Recruiting notes: Future Bulldog approaching major milestone

A Bulldogs men's hockey recruit is on the verge of hitting a major scoring milestone. Warroad senior forward Jayson Shaugabay is sitting at 236 career points going into games against Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls this weekend. He needs just five points to tie the 241 points scored by former Warroad star T.J. Oshie, and become the school's all-time leading scorer (according to available statistics that were kept by the program). Brad Schlossman has more on Shaugabay here.

Men's goaltending recruit, Adam Gajan, was named the top goaltender at the 2023 World Junior Championship. He finished with a .936 save percentage and 2.40 goals against average with one shutout in four games with Slovakia. He nearly backstopped Slovakia to an upset of host Canada in the quarterfinals, making 53 saves on 57 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss. The World Juniors was the international debut for the 18-year-old from Poprad, Slovakia. He's started the season with the Chippewa Steel of the North American Hockey League and is currently on loan to the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League.

UMD women's recruit Caitlin Kraemer is with Canada for the 2023 IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship in Sweden. That tournament gets underway Monday, Jan. 8. The Canadians open against Finland. Kraemer is the only future Bulldog in this year's tournament. She's Canada's third-youngest player on the team and won't be coming to UMD until 2024-25.

12/30/22

12/30/22

Alex Iafallo's point streak hits five games

After missing over a month of the NHL season due to injury, former Bulldogs winger Alex Iafallo of the Los Angeles Kings is riding a five game point streak, with a goal in each of the last three games. He's posted four goals and three assists during his point streak, including a goal and an assist last night in a 5-4 shootout win over the Colorado Avalanche.

___

12/28/22

Injury report: Biondi not expected back for UMD this season

UMD men’s assistant coach Cody Chupp said Wednesday that junior wing Blake Biondi of Hermantown is not expected to return to the Bulldogs lineup this season after suffering a shoulder injury on Dec. 9 against Denver.

The Bulldogs return from their holiday break on New Year’s Eve for an exhibition against St. Thomas at 2 p.m. Saturday at Amsoil Arena. In addition to Biondi, sophomore defenseman Will Francis is not expected to play against the Tommies, though Francis did skate with the team in a non-contact jersey Wednesday.

Also on the ice and in a non-contact jersey for a portion of Wednesday’s practice was sophomore forward Kyler Kleven, who has missed the entire 2022-23 season so far due to injury. He’s not expected back in the lineup anytime soon, but Chupp said Kleven is making progress toward a possible return in 2022-23.

12/27/22

Gajan added late to Slovakia for World Juniors

Turns out Minnesota Duluth wasn't completely left out of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which got underway Monday in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. Committed goaltender Adam Gajan was a late addition last week to Slovakia, which begins play on Tuesday against Finland.

A native of Poprad, Slovakia, Gajan verbally committed to the Bulldogs back in early December while he was playing with the Chippewa Steel of the North American Hockey League. A few days later, he was on the move to the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League. Gajan —who is expected to eventually return to Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, for the rest of the 2022-23 NAHL season — is 2-0 in his two starts in Green Bay, allowing two goals on 24 shots on Dec. 9 and posting a 27-save shutout on Dec. 16. Gajan has a .920 save percentage and 2.74 goals against average in 16 games with the Steel.

Rob Beer of The Rink Live has more on Gajan's sudden WJC call-up here in his pre-Christmas USHL notebook.

12/16/22

NLI Watch: Keeping track of future Bulldogs signing on for 2023-24 season

College hockey recruits are now eligible to sign their National Letter of Intent for the 2023-24 season, which locks in their commitment to play for the Bulldogs. Once a brief window in November, the NLI signing period now remains open through the summer for the following school year. Here's a look at who has signed NLIs so far for the men's and women's programs:

Men's NLIs signed for 2023-24:Anthony Menghini, F, Fargo Force (USHL); Zam Plante, F, Chicago Steel (USHL).

Women's NLIs signed for 2023-24: Payton Holloway, F, Shattuck St. Mary's;Grace Sadura, F, Minnetonka (MSHSL);Eve Gascon, G, Saint-Laurent Patriotes (QCHL);Quinn Dunkle, North American Hockey Academy (JWHL).

12/16/22

Bulldog recruiting notes: Gascon, Menghini having strong starts

With the current crop of Bulldogs taking a break (minus a few women playing for national teams), I thought it was a good time to check in on the future Bulldogs. Here are some highlights from the first half of the season thus far:

Future UMD women's goalie Eve Gascon of the Saint-Laurent Patriots leads all QCHL Division 1 goaltenders in save percentage at .935 through 12 games. She is 9-3 as a starter with a 2.00 goals against average in the Quebec pre-university men's league.

Future UMD men's forward Anthony Menghini heads into the weekend tied for 12th in the USHL and second on the Fargo Force in goals with 11 through 23 games. He has 20 points total, with three game-winning goals and a pair of shorthanded goals. Like Gascon, Menghini is signed to come to UMD next season.

Max Plante has three goals and 19 assists through 26 games with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program's U-17 squad, including a goal and two assists this week at the U17 Four Nations Tournament in Switzerland. Plante has been strong in international competition thus far, totaling a goal and 12 assists between this week's Four Nations tournament and the Under-17 Challenge in British Columbia, Canada, last month.

Former Hermantown teammates Zam Plante and Ty Hanson, who both elected not to return to the Hawks for their senior season of high school, dealt with injuries at the start of their USHL seasons, but now both are healthy. Zam Plante — Max's older brother — has a goal and five assists through 10 games since returning to the Chicago Steel lineup at forward on Nov. 11. Hanson, a defenseman for the Sioux City Musketeers, has two goals and five assists since returning on Oct. 28.

Forward Caitlin Kraemer was named to Canada's roster for the upcoming IIHF U18 Women's World Championship next month in Sweden. Kraemer has 16 goals in 16 games this season with the Kitchener-Waterloo Jr. Rangers in the Ontario Women's Hockey Association U22 elite league, where she is third in scoring with 28 points.

12/9/22

12/7/22

Iafallo returns to Kings, sets up Anderson goal on first shift

After missing 23 games due to injury, former Bulldogs forward Alex Iafallo returned to the Los Angeles Kings lineup on Tuesday for the 5-2 road victory over the Ottawa Senators. Iafallo, who had two goals and three assists in his first four games of the season, registered an assist on his first shift since Oct. 17 by helping set up another former Bulldog, defenseman Mikey Anderson, for a goal that gave the Kings a 2-0 lead 2:15 into the game.

12/5/22

Dylan Samberg gets first NHL goal

Less than a month ago, former Bulldog Cole Koepkegot his first NHL goal with the Tampa Bay Lightning. On Sunday, his former Hermantown High School and UMD teammate Dylan Samberg scored his first NHL goal in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-2 home win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Samberg's seventh career NHL point in 32 NHL games came 13:28 into the second period, tying the game at 2-2.The puck is bound for his parents' house the next. You can watch the goal below,and listen to Samberg describe it here.

12/2/22

UMD men land commitment from Slovakian goaltender

Adam Gajan, a 18-year-old goaltender from Poprad, Slovakia,has verbally committed to play for the Bulldogs in the future.

The 6-foot-3, 176-pound Gajan is currently in his first season playing in North American where he is splitting time in net playing for the Chippewa Steel of the NAHL. He’s 6-7-1 as a starter with a .921 save percentage and 2.71 goals against average in 14 games for the Steel.

Gajan madeNHL Central Scouting’s preliminary watch list for the 2023 draft, receiving a C grade.

12/2/22

11/30/22

Bell to take part in Games 4 and 5 of USA-Canada Rivalry Series

With the UMD women's program not playing any games between Dec. 11-Jan. 6, Bulldogs fifth-year senior defenseman and captain Ashton Bell is re-joining Team Canada for Games 4 and 5 of the Rivalry Series against the United States. Game 4 is Dec. 15 just outside Las Vegas in Henderson, Nevada, while Game 5 is Dec. 19 in Los Angeles. Puck drop is 9 p.m. CST for both games.

Bell is one of 16 Olympic gold medalists from the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing who are taking part along with former Bulldogs defenseman Jocelyne Larocque. It will also be Bell's first time playing alongside another former Bulldog, Elizabeth Giguere, who played at UMD a year ago while Bell was in the Olympics.

The United States, which includes former Bulldogs goalie Maddie Rooney, currently leads the series 3-0 after sweeping three games in November in British Columbia and Seattle.

11/28/22

NLI Watch: Keeping track of future Bulldogs signing on for 2023-24 season

College hockey recruits are now eligible to sign their National Letter of Intent for the 2023-24 season, which locks in their commitment to play for the Bulldogs.

Once a brief window in November, the NLI signing period now remains open through the summer for the following school year.

Here's a look at who has signed NLIs so far for the men's and women's programs. Expect there to be more women's signings initially, as Scott Sandelin will need more time to see who is and isn't going pro after this season. Both Sandelin and Maura Crowell must also take into account players they want to bring back for a fifth season. The current junior and senior classes at UMD still have the extra year of eligibility from the pandemic.

Men's NLIs signed for 2023-24:Anthony Menghini, F, Fargo Force (USHL); Zam Plante, F, Chicago Steel (USHL).

Women's NLIs signed for 2023-24:Grace Sadura, F, Minnetonka (MSHSL);Eve Gascon, G, Saint-Laurent Patriotes (QCHL);Quinn Dunkle, North American Hockey Academy (JWHL).

11/21/22

Brodt, Klein get first PHA goals with Whitecaps

While the Minnesota Whitecaps as a team fell to 0-4 on the season via 2-0 and 5-4 (OT) losses at home to the Boston Pride last weekend, a couple former Bulldogs captains had solid weekends.

Sydney Brodt, the Whitecaps captain, scored her first two goals in the PHA on Saturday, sniping through two pucks from the slot.The first came off her own rebound while the second was all Brodt.

Klein scored her first goal in between the two by Brodt,getting an assist from former Bulldog player and assistant coach Ashleigh Brykaliuk.

11/21/22

How did the Bulldogs perform in Part I of USA-Canada Rivalry Series?

The United States Women's National Team is off to a hot start to the2022-23 Rivalry Series with Canada, winning the first three games in British Columbia and Washington.

Former Bulldogs goaltender Maddie Rooney dressed for two of the three games and got the start in Game 2 on Nov. 17 in Kamloops, B.C., stopping 19 of the 20 shots she faced in a 2-1 win.

For Canada, former Clarkson and UMD winger Elizabeth Giguere finished with two assists in her first two senior national team games with Canada. Veteran Canadian defenseman and 2022 Olympic gold medalist Jocelyne Larocque had no points and for penalty minutes in Games 1-3.

The 2022-23 Rivalry Series continues Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nevada, and Dec. 19 in Los Angeles.

11/18/22

11/14/22

Hermantown's Cole Koepke scores first NHL goal

Tampa Bay Lightning rookie winger Cole Koepke, the former Bulldog out of Hermantown, picked up his first NHL goal and point in an interesting way Sunday night, because his goal was originally waived off by the referee, as it appeared the puck hit the post and rang out.

With under seven minutes to play in the game and the Lightning leading 4-1 at home against the Washington Capitals, Koepke was alone in front of the Caps crease. He got the puck and found himself with an opening on the left side of the net. Koepke backhanded the puck on net, and it did hit the post after being tipped by former St. Cloud State goalie Charlie Lindgren. Only replay showed the puck ricocheting off the iron and then off the in-goal camera before coming back out. It was ruled a goal after a video review.

Upon further review... 🧐



Yes indeed! Cole Koepke has his first NHL goal! That's one you won't forget. 😅



11/11/22

NLI Watch: Keeping track of future Bulldogs signing on for 2023-24 season

Starting on Nov. 9, college hockey recruits are eligible to begin signing their National Letter of Intent for the 2023-24 season, which locks in their commitment to play for the Bulldogs.

There used to be a brief window in November for recruits to sign, but the NLI signing period now remains open through the summer for the following school year. The result is more of a steady stream of NLIs being signed over the next few months rather than a flood of signings as in past years.

Here's a look at who has signed NLIs so far for the men's and women's programs. Expect there to be more women's signings initially, as Scott Sandelin will need more time to see who is and isn't going pro after this season, as well as figure out who can and cannot return for a fifth season. The current junior and senior classes at UMD still have the extra year of eligibility from the pandemic.

Men's NLIs signed for 2023-24:Anthony Menghini, F, Fargo Force (USHL); Zam Plante, F, Chicago Steel (USHL).

Women's NLIs signed for 2023-24: Grace Sadura, F, Minnetonka (MSHSL).

11/11/22

11/4/22

UMD women land defenseman out of Wisconsin

Minnesota Duluthreceived a verbal commitment this week for 2024-25 from Kamdyn Davis, a defenseman out of Beloit, Wisconsin, and the Chicago Mission hockey program.

Davis suited up for the U.S. Under-18 Select Team in the 2022 U18 series with Canada after taking part in USA Hockey's Women's National Festival. She's taken part in USA Hockey select player development camps each of the past two years as well.

In her USA Hockey bio, her first hockey memory is: "Winning the fastest skater contest when I was a Beloit Purple Mite; I remember being the only girl in the competition."

11/4/22

11/2/22

Mylymok ruled out for NCHC opener against Colorado College

Minnesota Duluth coach Scott Sandelin on Wednesday ruled out junior wing Luke Mylymok for this weekend's NCHC-opening series at Colorado College, but said Mylymok should be able to return from injury the following weekend when Omaha visits Amsoil Arena.

UMD lost Mylymok to injury 4:32 into the second period last Friday when he was slammed into the boards by Cornell sophomore Ondrej Psenicka, a 6-foot-6 center from Czechia. Mykymok missed Saturday's game as well.

Mylymok, who has one goal in seven games this year, was skating with the team on Wednesday, but in a no-contact jersey.

11/1/22

UMD Hockey Mo-Bros are back for Movember 2022

Awesome facial hair (don't listen to Bruce Ciskie) has returned to the Minnesota Duluth men's hockey locker room asthe players are once again participating in Movember, a campaign that raises funds and awareness for men's physical and mental health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide.

A year ago, Movember hit close to home asgoaltender Zach Stejskal was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He went public with his diagnosis in November and the Bulldogs were able to raise $12,000 for Movember.You can check out this year's UMD Hockey Mo-Bros campaign here. They've started with a modest goal of $2,000.

We started up the Movember talk last week on the Bulldog Insider Podcast with Will Francis, who is also a cancer survivor like Stejskal. Francis gave us some early favorites for best mustache on the team this month.You can find that episode here or in the podcast feed on the Bulldog Insider page.

10/28/22

Former Bulldogs to take part in USA-Canada rivalry series

Three former Bulldogs will be taking part innext month's rivalry series between the United States and Canadian women's national teams in British Columbia and Seattle. GoaltenderMaddie Rooney is back with Team USA whileJocelyne Larocque and Elizabeth Giguere are on Canada's roster. For Giguere, it will be her debut with Canada's senior women's national team.

Both the U.S. and Canada do have a number of current college players scheduled to take part in the series Nov. 15-20. Ohio State, for instance, has three players (Riley Brengman and Gabby Rosenthal on Team USA, and Emma Maltais with Canada) taking partdespite two home series happening around those dates.

10/28/22

10/26/22

Three future Bulldogs land on 2023 NHL draft watch list

Three future Bulldogs landed onNHL Central Scouting’s preliminary players to watch list Tuesday for the 2023 NHL Draft. Players received either an A (first-round candidate), B (second or third) or C (fourth through sixth) rating.

Warroad’s Jayson Shaugabay received a B rating. The centermen who helped lead the Warriors to the Class A state championship game against Hermantown last year as a junior is currently in the United States Hockey League this fall with the Green Bay Gamblers. He has a goal and six assists through nine games.

Hermantown’s Ty Hanson and Saskatchewan’s Matthew Perkins both received C ratings. Hanson, a junior on the Hawks state title team last year, played for U.S. Under-18 Men’s Select Team as the Hlinka Gretzky Cup this summer. Perkins is with the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms this season after playing for the Humboldt Broncos of the SJHL. He has a goal and six assists in his first USHL games.

Players eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft are born between Jan. 1, 2003, and Sept. 15, 2005.

10/21/22

10/19/22

Play of the night: Noah Cates scores game-winner for Flyers

It was the Cates brothers and the Philadelphia Flyers vs. Cole Koepke and the Tampa Bay Lightning last night.Noah Cates picked up the game-winning goal for Philadelphia in a 3-2 win at Tampa by forcing a turnover, spinning and scoring with 7:16 to go in the third period. The Flyers are 3-0 to start the year with six points.

10/18/22

Iafallo lands on IR after hot start

Former Bulldogs winger Alex Iafallo was off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season with two goals and three assists in five games.He registered his 100th career NHL assist Monday night in the Los Angeles Kings overtime win at the Detroit Red Wings.

Iafallo also left Monday's game witha lower body injury with around 8:00 to go in the third period. On Tuesday,the Kings placed Iafallo on injured reserve.

Iafallo is in his sixth season with the Kings since helping lead the Bulldogs to the NCAA championship game in Chicago in 2017. He's coming off a season in which he helped L.A. get back to the playoffs with 18 goals and 23 assists in 86 games.

10/18/22

Pittsburgh's Krock commits to Bulldogs

The UMD women's program has added another name to its 2024-25 freshman class as 16-year-old Zoey Krock of the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite programannounced her verbal commitment to the Bulldogs on Instagram on Monday night.

Krock, of Mars, Pennsylvania, had 21 goals and 22 assist in 42 games during the 2020-21 season (most recent full season of stats available). She was part of USA Hockey's Girls 15 Player Development Camp back in 2021 as well.

UMD has nabbed three verbal commitments dating back to late September. In addition to Krock, UMD has landed two players out of the Ontario Women's Hockey Association in Caitlin Kraemer and Reese Logan. You can findUMD's full recruiting database here.

___

10/18/22

TRL Weekend Rewind: Looking back and looking ahead at the week in college hockey

Every Monday around noon, I get together with Brad Schossman of the Grand Forks Herald and The Rink Live's Kirsten Krull, Mick Hatten and Jess Myers to record the TRL Weekend Rewind podcast.

Each week we take a look back at the previous weekend's action in both men's and women's hockey, and we preview what's to come the following weekend.

I break down the Bulldogs each week, while Schlossman (North Dakota), Hatten (St. Cloud) and Myers (Minnesota) share insight on their teams. Krull keeps us all in line and on track.

You can listen to episodes wherever you get podcasts,watch us on YouTube or find the show atTheRinkLive.com.

10/14/22

UMD women land another member of Canada's U18 team

The Bulldogs received a verbal commitment from 16-year-old forward Reese Logan of the Etobicoke Dolphins of the Ontario Women's Hockey Association. Logan is a native of Burlington, Ontario, who took part in the 2022-23 Canada National Women's U18 Summer Showcase andplayed for the National Women's U18 national team in a series against the United States.

Logan is the second recruit UMD has nabbed this fall from the OWHA and Canada's U18 national team, joining forward Caitlin Kraemer of Kitchner. You can find the UMD women's and men's recruiting databases below,or by clicking here.

10/14/22

10/14/22

Top play: Iafallo scores on wraparound

Alex Iafallo was the first former Bulldog to pick up a point in the 2022-23 NHL season on Tuesday. On Thursday, he was the first former Bulldog to score a goal, and it was a beauty. It was the Los Angeles Kings' lone goal in a 4-1 home loss to the Seattle Kraken. Four former Bulldogs were on the ice Thursday in L.A. — Iafallo and Mikey Anderson for the Kings; Karson Kuhlman and Carson Soucy for the Kraken.

___

10/12/22

Koepke makes debut, Iafallo tallies first NHL point for Bulldog this season

Former Minnesota Duluth wing Cole Koepke of Hermantown made his NHL debut on Tuesday night with the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

A member of the Bulldogs 2018-19 national championship team, Koepke logged 8:01 of ice time over 11 shifts (least of any Lightning player Tuesday) and put a shot on goal in the first period. The Lightning travel to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

In other NHL action for UMD alumni on Tuesday, Alex Iafallo picked up an assist as he, Mikey Anderson and the Los Angeles Kings lost 4-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights in L.A. Iafallo wins the award for first former Bulldog to register a point this season in the NHL. Anderson is the first to get sent to the penalty box. He was called for cross checking late in the first period.

10/14/22

___

10/14/22

Top play: Iafallo scores on wraparound

Alex Iafallo was the first former Bulldog to pick up a point in the 2022-23 NHL season on Tuesday. On Thursday, he was the first former Bulldog to score a goal, and it was a beauty. It was the Los Angeles Kings' lone goal in a 4-1 home loss to the Seattle Kraken. Four former Bulldogs were on the ice Thursday in L.A. — Iafallo and Mikey Anderson for the Kings; Karson Kuhlman and Carson Soucy for the Kraken.

10/10/22

10-plus Bulldogs could start 2022-23 in NHL

The final cuts are coming today for NHL teams, and there are a couple of former Bulldogs on the bubble.

Jackson Cates has already been sent down to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL. The Philadelphia Flyers need depth at center, and instead of retaining Jackson,they've elected to move his younger brother, Noah, from wing to center. UMD fans have seen that before.

Cole Koepke is being sent down to the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL,but only for salary cap reasons. He's being recalled immediately and is projected to be in the lineup on opening night.

We're still waiting to hear about Dylan Samberg, and whether he will make the Winnipeg Jets' final roster.It's likely down to him and Ville Heinola for the final spot.

Here's the 12 Bulldogs who could possibly be on opening night rosters in the NHL this week:

St. Louis Blues: Justin Faulk, Scott Perunovich (injured)

Seattle Kraken: Carson Soucy, Karson Kuhlman

Los Angeles Kings: Alex Iafallo, Mikey Anderson

Winnipeg Jets: Neal Pionk, Dominic Toninato, Dylan Samberg

Philadelphia Flyers: Noah Cates

Tampa Bay Lightning: Cole Koepke

Chicago Blackhawks: Alex Stalock

10/7/22

10/3/22

Quotable: Tanner Laderoute

After playing on a line Saturday that featured fellow fifth-year senior Jesse Jacques at center and 18-year-old freshman Isaac Howard on the wing, Bulldogs fifth-year senior captain and wing Tanner Laderoute was paired with Howard and 18-year-old freshman center Cole Spicer on Sunday against Arizona State at Amsoil Arena.

I asked the 25-year-old Laderoute after Sunday's game what it was like to play with the two freshmen who arrived this year straight from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

"Two guys that have known each other forever and played together forever; two true freshmen with with me, it was kind of funny. I was like a father taking care of his kids out there. They've got a lot to learn, but they also have so much potential and so much talent." - Tanner Laderoute

___

9/30/22

Soderberg close to tying Rooney for career shutouts

Bulldogs fifth-year senior Emma Soderberg moved alone into fifth all-time at UMD in shutouts on Friday by picking up the 12th of her career in a 4-0 win over Penn State. Soderberg, a Swedish Olympian, was tied with German Olympian Jenny Harss at 11. Now Soderberg is one shy of tying Olympic gold and silver medalist Maddie Rooney for fourth all-time.

It is denoted in the UMD record book that Soderberg was granted a fifth season because of COVID-19, however, she's also played significantly fewer games than anyone else on UMD's career shutout list. Soderberg has 12 shutouts in 58 career games now. Harss had 11 in 89 games and Rooney picked up 13 in a school-record 122 games. The career shutout record at UMD is held by Kayla Black, who had 20 shutouts in 121 games. Riita Schaublin is second with 17 in 104 games and Swedish Olympian Kim Martin is third with 16 in 99 games.

9/30/22

___

9/28/22

Faulk scores on Stalock, Perunovich injured again

I caught some NHL preseason action between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+ late last night, opting to check in on some "old friends" in that game instead of the Wild. It included some Bulldog-on-Bulldog crimeas Justin Faulk sent a nice puck down the pipe from the slot past Alex Stalock on the power play.

Also of note in that game last night was Scott Perunovich leaving in the first period with an arm/wrist injury. It's another setback for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner from Hibbing, who has spent much of his short pro career battling injuries.You can read more from the St. Louis Post Dispatch here.

9/26/22

Gabbie Hughes reaches another milestone

With three assists in the Bulldogs sweep of Long Island University, Gabbie Hughes became the eighth Bulldog to record 100 assists in her career. She sits at No. 8 all-time at UMD with 100, just three back of No. 7 Elin Holmlov. Hughes passed Holmlov on the all-time points list on Sunday and now sits No. 7 all-time in career points with 172. Erika Holst sits at No. 6 with 204. Hughes is 11th in career goals with 72. She needs one more to crack the top 10 and tie Emmanuelle Blais at 73.

Ashon Bell,the reigning WCHA Defender of the Week, moved into a tie for No. 8 all-time in career goals by a UMD defenseman, as a defenseman (her goals at forward don't count). She has 18 to match Navada Russell. Her next goal will tie her for fifth with Brittny Ralph, Jocelyne Larocque, Myriam Trepanier and Sidney Morin.

9/29/22

Follow, Watch, Listen: UMD women at St. Lawrence tonight

The UMD women's hockey team continues its New York road trip with a 5 p.m. game tonight against St. Lawrence at Appleton Arena in Canton. Since the Bulldog Insider Newsletter doesn't come out until Friday morning, I decided to post the Follow, Watch, Listen information here in Bulldog Bites. Watch for Friday's game info in this week's newsletter.

Follow

Twitter:@UMDWHockey

Live Stats:SLU sports information

Watch

Online streaming:ESPN+ (subscription required)

TV: None

Listen

Radio: None

9/26/22

Cates brothers reunite, light the lamp

The NHL preseason got underway on Saturday night, and former Bulldogs brothers Jackson and Noah Cates of Stillwater were both in the lineup for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 2-1 home win over Boston.

It was the Cates brothers scoring both goalswith Noah striking in the second period andJackson netting the game-winning goal in the third period. This was Jackson's first game back after missing the second half of his rookie 2021-22 season with a leg injury. Noah Cates is entering his first full season with the Flyers after signing with the teamand playing a few games after the conclusion of the Bulldogs 2021-22 season.

9/23/22

9/23/22

9/23/22

9/23/22

Quotable: NCHC commissioner Heather Weems

NCHC commissioner Heather Weems held her first "State of the Conference" address on Thursday to start NCHC Media Day. The former St. Cloud State athletic director and student-athlete at Iowa dedicated a significant portion of her address to changes happening in NCAA Division I athletics. This quote stood out to me the most:

“Obviously, the NCAA and its member institutions have aspects we need to modernize, but lately it seems we get so caught up in the business of sport that we forget about the meaning of sport. College athletics is at its essence about relationships and learning. For a great majority of student-athletes across this country, their athletic careers will end in graduation caps and gowns, but the friendships, mentorships, connections, growth and life skills gained from their participation will continue long after.”

9/20/22

Bulldogs skunked on preseason All-NCHC team

The NCHC released its 2022 preseason all-conference team on Tuesday, and the Bulldogs were shut out. Denver took four of the six spots, while North Dakota and St. Cloud State nabbed the others. You can find the whole team here.

The ballot I submitted to the NCHC included Riese Gaber (UND), Carter Mazur (DU) and Blake Biondi (UMD) at forward; Sean Behrens (DU) and Derek Daschke (UMD) at defense and Magnus Chrona (DU) in goal.

The NCHC will release its preseason all-conference team on Wednesday afternoon.

9/16/22

NCHC Media Day is coming

The NCHC will begin its 10th season with Media Day on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul featuring the head coach and a player (usually a captain) from all eight teams. New NCHC commissioner Heather Weems (formerly the athletic director at St. Cloud State) will give her first "state of the conference" address, and it will be interesting to hear how she uses the platform compared to her predecessor.

Former commissioner Josh Fenton (now head of the Summit League) often used this address to bring light to a major topic of debate in college hockey (and sometimes college sports). It was an address that used to come at the end of the day, until a few reporters (like myself) asked if we could start the day with Fenton, who often delved into an issue that warranted further opinions from the league's coaches and players. The 3-on-3 overtime debate and changes to recruiting rules jump to the front of my mind as topics that took over media day thanks to Fenton.

NCHC Media Day begins at Noon on Thursday. I'll try and use this space to share some quick hitters as the day moves along.

___

9/15/22

Highlighting a stacked league at WCHA Media Day

The WCHA held its Media Day on Wednesday, Sept. 14 via Zoom with all eight head coaches and eight players taking part. I often try and go into these media days with a theme in mind. Otherwise, all you'll get are players and coaches repeating how excited an optimistic they are for the upcoming season. I'll admit the theme of my questioning Wednesday for WCHA Media Day was not super creative, and at times I felt like I was the WCHA's hype person on calls.

But I just felt compelledto write this week about how stacked the league is this season thanks to the COVID-19 exemption granted to those in 2019-20. Because of that, all the top three finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award are back, as are a pair of Olympic gold medalists. These rosters are veteran rosters as well, with UMD and Minnesota both coming in with nine fifth-year seniors.

This is going to be an exciting, yet challenging year in the WCHA. UMD, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio State all likely sport one of their strongest rosters ever in the history of their programs, but there are only so many trophies to go around. Only one team will be celebrating at the end of the year, while the other three are left deeply disappointed. Here's what UMD coach Maura Crowell had to say about the challenges her team faces in the WCHA this year:

"The challenge is putting together a group of players who believe that they can compete, who have the experience in big moments. I think that's one of our bonuses is that we have a lot of players who have played in a national championship game. They have international experience playing in high level competitive games. They know what it takes."

