Brent St. Martin - Age: 30, St. Louis County

Courtesy of Brent St. Martin

What do you do professionally?

Mental health social worker.

How are you involved in the community? Do you volunteer with any organizations?

I have volunteered teaching adaptive sports and recreation with Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute for the last nine years — the most fun volunteer opportunity out there!

What is important to you?

Family, friends, recreation and giving back to the community.

How do you spend your free time?

I like to spend my free time with friends on the mountain bike trails, camping, fishing, hunting, and snowboarding in the winter months. Can’t wait for some BWCA trips this summer. I enjoy spending time doing anything Duluth offers outdoors.

Favorite things about living and working in the Northland?

I love the access to outdoor adventures and extreme sports in the Northland. There is never a dull day. I love the strong sense of community in the Northland, it feels like a small town in a big city with everyone being connected through friends, family and hobbies.

What advice would you give to up-and-coming professionals?

Put an emphasis on helping communities grow and always be willing to help your colleagues/peers. Be the good in the world you hope to see.

Favorite moment in life?

My family has gone camping at Split Rock yearly since I was 1 or 2 years old — so all of the memories I have of going camping with my family at Split Rock over the years are my favorite. It’s a lot of fun to look back through photos now.

Who has inspired you?

My mom and dad have inspired me most; they always taught my sisters and me to be helpful, kind and caring for others. My parents inspired me to work with populations of people who need strong advocates.