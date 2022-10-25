JOHN BEARGREASE SLED DOG MARATHON
News Tribune coverage of the nearly 300-mile race that takes teams up the North Shore and ends in Grand Portage.
Exclusive
With no snow on the ground, Blake and Jennifer Freking's Siberian huskies pull an ATV instead of a sled.
VIDEOS
Over 100 scouts participate in the Beargrease Derby 2022
Musher starts for the 2022 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
Youth mushers race in the Beargrease 2022 Cub Run
PHOTOS
Swipe left/right to view images.
1/13: John Beargrease marathon racer Jennifer Freking begins the race Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, between twin bands of spectators. Because of the pandemic spectators were not allowed at last year’s race.
2/13: John Beargrease marathon racer Erin Altemus’ dogs charge up a hill early in the race Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
3/13: Cullen Bodin, 9, meets Mossy, one of John Beargrease mid-distance racer Joanne Fortier’s dogs, before the start of the race Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
4/13: A sled dog waits for attention on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Silver Creek Sled Dogs northeast of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
5/13: Ero Wallin looks over sleds and dog mushing equipment on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Silver Creek Sled Dogs northeast of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
6/13: An alert sled dog seen on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Silver Creek Sled Dogs northeast of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
7/13: Ero Wallin checks in with one of his sled dogs on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Silver Creek Sled Dogs northeast of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
8/13: One of many sled dogs seen on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Silver Creek Sled Dogs northeast of Two Harbors, Minnesota. The Wallin family has over 30 sled dogs.
9/13: Ero Wallin looks over the dog yard while playing with a sled dog on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Silver Creek Sled Dogs northeast of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
10/13: Ero Wallin checks the equipment his uses with his dog sled on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Silver Creek Sled Dogs northeast of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
11/13: Ero Wallin on checks in with one of his sled dogs on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Silver Creek Sled Dogs northeast of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
12/13: Packer, a sled dog knocks the hat off of Ero Wallin’s head while greeting him on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Silver Creek Sled Dogs northeast of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Packer is one of the dogs that Wallin will compete with in this year’s John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.
13/13: Ero Wallin visits with one of his sled dogs, Packer, on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Silver Creek Sled Dogs northeast of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Wallin is taking time off from the St. Cloud State Baseball team to run the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon this year.
MORE BEARGREASE NEWS
Eleven of 24 mushers remained in the race Tuesday afternoon.
The 300-mile marathon started at Billy's bar in Duluth at 10 a.m. Sunday. Mushers are expected to arrive Tuesday at the finish at Grand Portage Lodge and Casino.
Trail conditions led to fast times on the trail.
The spectators returned in full force to the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon on Sunday morning.