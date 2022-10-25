99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
JOHN BEARGREASE SLED DOG MARATHON
Beargrease musher crossing a lake.
Ero Wallin crosses Poplar Lake on Jan. 31, 2022.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

News Tribune coverage of the nearly 300-mile race that takes teams up the North Shore and ends in Grand Portage.

Sled dogs jumping and barking.
Northland Outdoors
Sled dog training begins as temperature drops in northern Minnesota
With no snow on the ground, Blake and Jennifer Freking's Siberian huskies pull an ATV instead of a sled.
October 25, 2022 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Wyatt Buckner
Woman and man playing with two 9-week-old puppies.
Northland Outdoors
Photos and video: Keeping sled dogs happy, healthy in summer
July 26, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Wyatt Buckner
girl rides in a sled that is pulled by other kids
Community
Photos and video: Traveling the trail with the "Ikidarod" teams at North Shore Community School
February 19, 2022 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Ryan Anderson and dog.
Local
Ryan Anderson wins his fourth Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
February 02, 2022 07:53 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

VIDEOS


Over 100 scouts participate in the Beargrease Derby 2022
February 26, 2022 06:41 PM
Musher starts for the 2022 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
January 30, 2022 03:57 PM
Youth mushers race in the Beargrease 2022 Cub Run
January 22, 2022 05:47 PM

Beargrease racer.
1/13: John Beargrease marathon racer Jennifer Freking begins the race Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, between twin bands of spectators. Because of the pandemic spectators were not allowed at last year’s race.
Dogs running.
2/13:  John Beargrease marathon racer Erin Altemus’ dogs charge up a hill early in the race Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Boy hugs dog.
3/13: Cullen Bodin, 9, meets Mossy, one of John Beargrease mid-distance racer Joanne Fortier’s dogs, before the start of the race Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Dogs interacting with musher outdoors in snowy wooded landscape
4/13: A sled dog waits for attention on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Silver Creek Sled Dogs northeast of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
Dogs interacting with musher outdoors in snowy wooded landscape
5/13: Ero Wallin looks over sleds and dog mushing equipment on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Silver Creek Sled Dogs northeast of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
Dogs interacting with musher outdoors in snowy wooded landscape
6/13: An alert sled dog seen on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Silver Creek Sled Dogs northeast of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
Dogs interacting with musher outdoors in snowy wooded landscape
7/13: Ero Wallin checks in with one of his sled dogs on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Silver Creek Sled Dogs northeast of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
Dogs interacting with musher outdoors in snowy wooded landscape
8/13: One of many sled dogs seen on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Silver Creek Sled Dogs northeast of Two Harbors, Minnesota. The Wallin family has over 30 sled dogs.
Dogs interacting with musher outdoors in snowy wooded landscape
9/13: Ero Wallin looks over the dog yard while playing with a sled dog on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Silver Creek Sled Dogs northeast of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
Dogs interacting with musher outdoors in snowy wooded landscape
10/13: Ero Wallin checks the equipment his uses with his dog sled on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Silver Creek Sled Dogs northeast of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
Dogs interacting with musher outdoors in snowy wooded landscape
11/13: Ero Wallin on checks in with one of his sled dogs on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Silver Creek Sled Dogs northeast of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
Dogs interacting with musher outdoors in snowy wooded landscape
12/13: Packer, a sled dog knocks the hat off of Ero Wallin’s head while greeting him on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Silver Creek Sled Dogs northeast of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Packer is one of the dogs that Wallin will compete with in this year’s John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.
Dogs interacting with musher outdoors in snowy wooded landscape
13/13: Ero Wallin visits with one of his sled dogs, Packer, on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Silver Creek Sled Dogs northeast of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Wallin is taking time off from the St. Cloud State Baseball team to run the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon this year.

MORE BEARGREASE NEWS


Dog team on trail.
Local
Beargrease Marathon update: Warm weather makes life hard for dogs, mushers
Eleven of 24 mushers remained in the race Tuesday afternoon.
February 01, 2022 03:50 PM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune
Beargrease racer and team.
Local
Photos: Day 2 on the Beargrease trail
The 300-mile marathon started at Billy's bar in Duluth at 10 a.m. Sunday. Mushers are expected to arrive Tuesday at the finish at Grand Portage Lodge and Casino.
January 31, 2022 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Steve Kuchera
Beargrease 120 winner.
Local
Wehesler takes first in Beargrease 120, a race she almost didn't run
Trail conditions led to fast times on the trail.
January 31, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Dog team runs.
Local
Beargrease kicks off with cheers in racers' ears
The spectators returned in full force to the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon on Sunday morning.
January 30, 2022 03:08 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
