Ashlee Smith - Age: 29, WDSE

Ashlee Smith

What do you do professionally?

Director of content for PBS North.

How are you involved in the community? Do you volunteer with any organizations?

Community is the center of everything we do at PBS North, so I try to consistently be out and about — meeting people, attending local events and more. I am currently on the FUSE Duluth Leadership Council for the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, where I help to plan events and provide networking opportunities for young people in the region. Our organization also participates in many local events. With Catalyst Story Institute, we are often a premiere sponsor. I have hosted panels and spoken with local filmmakers to provide them opportunities to distribute their content on our air. We have also recently launched the Cardinal Learning Hub, where we will be providing education resources to the region as well as engaging and collaborating with the community and youth to create resources specific to the needs of our region.

What is important to you?

I think relationships and understanding are the most important facets of life. I am deeply passionate about public media because we offer opportunities to connect with neighbors you may not otherwise have gotten to know. We illuminate communities, inspire people to try new things, and offer a window to the world. In my work and personal life, I am constantly working to help inspire collaboration and understanding. I read a lot of books on human behavior and leadership and am always trying to find ways to improve. My dream would be that one day we live in a world that listens to understand, instead of just responding.

How do you spend your free time?

In my free time, when I have it, I am a master certified health and wellness coach. I am extremely passionate about helping other people to recognize their worth and their potential and find the motivation to achieve their dreams. I take a holistic approach to wellness and coach on topics from physical and mental health to career, relationships and more. When I’m not coaching others, I’m reading books about it. I’m currently working on an integrative nutrition certificate to help take my practice to the next level. When I need to just breathe for a moment, I love yoga or taking long walks and hikes in nature. I also love binge watching a good historical drama.

Favorite things about living and working in the Northland?

There is so much to say! I moved here a year and eight months ago from the Washington, D.C. area. I didn’t know anyone or anything about this place. And now, you will frequently hear me telling people it is my favorite place I have lived. When I first landed here, I remember coming over the hill and seeing the lake open up before me. You truly cannot beat that. I also love the stunning sunrises and sunsets. Aside from the natural beauty, this community is so connected. It has been amazing to me how it seems that everyone is only one degree of separation away from everyone else. People are supportive of the work of their friends and neighbors. It is also such a vibrant arts community. I love that you can find a theater performance, musician, art show, etc., to attend any day of the week.

What advice would you give to up-and-coming professionals?

First, ask everyone out for coffee. When I first started my career out of college, I asked everyone, from other entry level employees to the SVPs of the organization, out for coffee. I went to these meetings to hear about their lives and careers, to see what lessons I could learn and what inspiration I could glean. What ended up happening was these people wanted to know about me, too! I shared with them my aspirations and they would give me advice. Almost every position I have been promoted to in my career has been due to these coffee conversations. Get in front of people — it makes a difference. Second, never be too big for any job. Always be the first to volunteer. When you show initiative, good attitude and the ability to be a team player, people really want you to work for them. They notice. Whether it’s typing up the minutes in a meeting or washing the dishes after a staff party, when you contribute when no one else does, you stand out.



Favorite moment in life?

It may sound goofy, but some of my favorite moments in life have been spent at the dinner table with my family. Every Christmas Eve we would sit together around the fondue pot to talk and laugh and share silly lines from our favorite funny movies. Or we’ve spent many nights playing games at that table — Trivial Pursuit or Catan or Phase 10 — and we end up laughing so hard people are spitting out their drinks. It’s the simple moments that hold the most meaning.

Who has inspired you?

This is a tough one because I am inspired by so many people and have a collection of a million quotes I love to look back on. I think I will choose my mom’s sorority sister, Shannon, an amazing, kind, caring woman who put everyone before herself. She passed tragically in a plane crash with her son and husband. At her funeral, a story was told about how she lived her life. She was once at a ski resort with family and as they were stopped on the slope, she said to her brother, ‘There are two types of people … those who ski and those who try not to fall. I’m gonna ski.’ I am reminded of her every day when I wear a bracelet that was made for her that says ‘Joy’ ... and it gives me the courage to keep skiing.

Anything else you want to add?

I am so unbelievably honored to be a part of this group — thank you!

From the nominator:

“As a fellow transplant, I was so impressed how Ashlee dove into the community. I understand how hard it can be to break in, but after no time at all, she is everywhere and knows everyone. She’s an advocate for PBS North and for the Duluth area, and I’m so excited to see what she does next.”

― Margie Nelson