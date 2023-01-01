Allie McDevitt - Age: 33, St. Life House

Allie McDevitt Courtesy of Allie McDevitt

What do you do professionally?

I am a Recovery Case Manager, LADC, at the Life House in downtown Duluth. I walk alongside and provide support to young people ages 14-24 who may be struggling with substances.

How are you involved in the community? Do you volunteer with any organizations?

I am a member of the Duluth/Cloquet sober squad. I co-chair a weekly talking circle meeting and organize community events like smudge walks and neighborhood cleanups. I most recently became a board member for Recovery Alliance Duluth.

What is important to you?

This is a hard question, and I feel as though I could write an essay for an answer. But I am going to try and put it all into a simple word: CONNECTION. <3

Allie McDevitt Courtesy of Allie McDevitt

How do you spend your free time?

I love beading and creating gifts for others. Traveling around to different powwows in the summer is my favorite. I also enjoy my time at home with my partner and our dog, Mawi.

Favorite things about living and working in the Northland?

Being able to experience all four beautiful seasons. Fall time is my favorite.

What advice would you give to up-and-coming professionals?

Meet people where they are at. Understand that there are multiple pathways to healing, recovery and living. Love and see people for who they are, not what they have done. Be kind. Listen to hear, not to respond. Something to never forget: People are the true experts of their own lives, walk alongside them and get to know them. Just because you are the “professional” in the relationship, does not mean you know what is best for them.

Allie McDevitt Courtesy of Allie McDevitt

Favorite moment in life?

One of my favorite moments in life was speaking at the National Recovery Summit last fall, speaking on recovery and how important culture and connection is to our healing. I stepped outside of my comfort zone because that is where true growth happens.

Who has inspired you?

I would like to acknowledge all of the young people who have allowed me to walk alongside them on their journey of life and healing while working at Life House. They have inspired and motivated me — on my own journey — more than I could ever express. Beth Elstad, co-founder of Recovery Alliance Duluth, and Skip Sandman, Nanaadawi'iwe (he heals, doctors people), have also made an unexplainable impact on my life.

Anything else you want to add?

Be kind. It’s that simple.

From the nominators:

“I would like Allie to know how much I respect her and the work she does. I have seen her work with people that everyone else has given up on and made them feel important. Some of the most difficult clients get pushed aside because of decisions they have made or due to mental health, and Allie doesn’t give up; even after that person has “aged out” of her program. She has the energy and smile that is encouraging to others. I am so blessed to have had the opportunity to work with her and our mutual clients.”

― Kim Gerads

“Congratulations, Allie! It is so incredible to see all the lives you have touched already. If I even mention your name, I get so many stories of people you have helped along the way. You are a trailblazer and an inspiration to many.”

― Jadrianne LaTulip