United States Postal Service
Local
Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim
Interviews with a quartet of current and former USPS mail carriers indicate that the Duluth post office is short of workers and is being asked to prioritize e-commerce deliveries over letters.
December 23, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Yellow warbler.
Northland Outdoors
Northland's best outdoor photos of 2022
Duluth News Tribune and Superior Telegram photographers share their favorite images of the year.
December 24, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Duluth News Tribune News Brief
Local
Missing woman found dead of suspected cold exposure
Diane Poole, 71, had been missing since Thursday afternoon.
December 23, 2022 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man snow blows driveway.
Local
Duluth on pace to break winter snowfall record
The 61.1 inches that have fallen so far are well ahead of the pace set in 1995-96.
December 23, 2022 09:59 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jill Lofald, Duluth School Board Chair, left, speaks during a meeting with local legislators about what the district wants and needs
Local
Duluth-area lawmakers eye special education spending, per-student funding hikes
December 23, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
woman near a CSS logo
College
College volleyball: Moore leaves legacy of compassion and caring at St. Scholastica
December 23, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
Jim Heffernan
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: It's all about Christmas Eve for me
December 24, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan
man sits in chair in office
Local
Commissioner Jewell says farewell
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

Weather
Blustery conditions continue through today
December 24, 2022 06:45 AM
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Windy and frigid again Saturday
Northwest winds will blow at 20-30 mph Saturday with gusts into the mid-40s, which will create more blowing and drifting around the Northland.
December 24, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Oslo, Norway, is north of us, but has milder winters
The main reason for this is the proximity of western Europe to the Atlantic Ocean.
December 23, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Duluth SNOWSTORM
Local
Blizzard, storm warnings, power outages continue as winds increase Friday
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
A courtroom gavel
Minnesota
Chinese national imprisoned for cyberstalking, stealing identity of Minnesota college student
education school hall
Minnesota
Mental health, suicidal thoughts among students alarm Minnesota Department of Health
Duluth News Tribune News Brief
Local
Ashland man found dead, presumably from cold exposure
The man, who was found outside and underdressed for the blustery weather conditions, could not be revived.
December 23, 2022 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
SS Alpena travels under the Aerial Lift Bridge
Local
Duluth pieces together ambitious request for state aid
City leaders outlined their top priorities and a host of other objectives.
December 23, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Firefighters around a train.
Minnesota
Electrical fire prompts train to stop near Brainerd as crews respond in bitter cold
The conductor and at least one other person were traveling inside the locomotive at the time the fire started.
December 23, 2022 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

OBITUARIES
63a61c38d142190234045f74.jpg
George E. Hughes
December 23, 2022 03:47 PM
Michael Facchin
December 23, 2022 02:57 PM
David A. Lick
December 23, 2022 02:47 PM
Robert “Bob” Peloquin
December 22, 2022 05:07 PM
63a4da9dd14219023403442b.jpg
Michael Andre Priest
December 22, 2022 04:47 PM
63a484e7d14219023402dd01.jpg
Virginia Ann Smith
December 22, 2022 04:17 PM
Hermantown boys hockey faces Grand Rapids at the IRA Civic Center.
Bulldogs Hockey
Max Plante making international impact with USA Hockey National Team Development Program
December 19, 2022 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play hockey at arena
Bulldogs Hockey
McMahon filling playmaking void up front for Bulldogs following departures of Giguere, Klein
December 14, 2022 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Seattle Kraken
Bulldogs Hockey
Esko's Karson Kuhlman reuniting with former Bulldogs teammates in Winnipeg
December 13, 2022 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play hockey
Members Only
Bulldogs Hockey
Kaiser has been the workhorse of young Bulldogs blue line in first half of 2022-23 season
December 12, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Get Local
The Vault
Refugio's Mother.jpg
Exclusive
Police claim Refugio Rodriguez killed himself. His family fears it was a hitjob, with evidence ignored
A Minn. man found dead on walking path told family he was a 'goner' after being identified as a confidential informant. Yet despite the suspicious death, police closed his case, labeled it a suicide.
121022.F.FF.starvationdoc-mug.jpg
'Hazzard-ous' healer: How this Minnesota woman's deadly fasting methods finally caught up with her
Minnesota church solves the mystery of an unusual box hidden in its walls
4 worst winter car pile-ups in recent Minnesota history
Crime and Courts
A man in an orange jail jumpsuit with a chin-strap beard and goatee sits in a courtroom.
Local
Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues
December 21, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Dec. 21, 2022
December 21, 2022 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Courts logo image fsa.jpg
Minnesota
Co-defendant in GOP operative sex trafficking case pleads guilty
December 19, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A courtroom gavel
Local
Former Denfeld teacher accused in North Dakota of inappropriate student relationship
December 18, 2022 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) takes off with the ball but is caught from behind by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (95) on Oct. 6, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Giants at Vikings: Keys to game, how to watch, who has the edge
The game could be a playoff preview
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards drives to the basket between Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and guard Derrick White (9) on Dec. 23, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston.
Boston pulls away from Timberwolves in 4th quarter
Vikings’ Dalvin Tomlinson has a ‘little chip’ on shoulder facing former Giants team
P.J. Fleck spoke for 45 minutes straight on Gophers’ recruiting class. Here are some highlights
opinion
110321.F.DNT.Season_Santa
Editorials
Our View: Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus
December 24, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Tribune Opinion page
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Jesus’ birth foretold for hundreds of years
December 23, 2022 02:05 PM
 · 
By  Rosemarie Mitchell, Duluth
122422.op.dnt.mcgrathpic.jpg
Columns
Local View: Christmas not always calm and bright
December 23, 2022 10:08 AM
 · 
By  David McGrath
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The unrealistic expectations for Christmas
December 23, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks

