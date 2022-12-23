ADVERTISEMENT
Interviews with a quartet of current and former USPS mail carriers indicate that the Duluth post office is short of workers and is being asked to prioritize e-commerce deliveries over letters.
Duluth News Tribune and Superior Telegram photographers share their favorite images of the year.
Diane Poole, 71, had been missing since Thursday afternoon.
The 61.1 inches that have fallen so far are well ahead of the pace set in 1995-96.
Northwest winds will blow at 20-30 mph Saturday with gusts into the mid-40s, which will create more blowing and drifting around the Northland.
The main reason for this is the proximity of western Europe to the Atlantic Ocean.
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
The man, who was found outside and underdressed for the blustery weather conditions, could not be revived.
City leaders outlined their top priorities and a host of other objectives.
The conductor and at least one other person were traveling inside the locomotive at the time the fire started.
Jayson Lusk, a distinguished professor and head of the Agricultural Economics Department at Purdue University in Indiana, has some ideas where the future of food and agriculture is headed.
Police claim Refugio Rodriguez killed himself. His family fears it was a hitjob, with evidence ignored
A Minn. man found dead on walking path told family he was a 'goner' after being identified as a confidential informant. Yet despite the suspicious death, police closed his case, labeled it a suicide.
Holiday travel and disrupted routines can be hard for people with Alzheimer's. Get tips that can help
In this episode of "Health Fusion," Viv Williams shares tips from the American Alzheimer's Association of Minnesota-North Dakota on how to make holiday travel and disrupted routines less difficult.
Watch Great Lakes ships enter and exit the Duluth-Superior harbor through the Aerial Lift Bridge!