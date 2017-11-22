But when you are so dominant in one sport, as the Cloquet junior is in track, it tends to scare off recruiters in other sports.

Yet Kelley, who owns school records in the 100 and 200 meters and the long jump, isn’t totally writing off soccer.

Especially not after a season in which the Cloquet-Carlton striker recorded hat tricks in 11 games, including scoring four goals on seven occasions, en route to being named News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year.

“I’ve always loved track a lot,” Kelley says. “I’d say my future is more headed toward that direction, but I don’t want to cancel anything out. If I have the opportunity to play soccer and it’s the school that’s best for me and has the type of education that I want to pursue, then I’m all about that. If track is more the way I want to go and it’s going to make me more successful as a student-athlete, then I will go that direction. I’m just trying to figure out what works best for me.”

While several Division I colleges have indicated interest in Kelley for track, including the University of Minnesota, only Minnesota Duluth has expressed soccer interest.

“It’s going to come down to what she wants to do,” Cloquet-Carlton coach Dustin Randall said. “If she really loves soccer and wants to do it, she could do it. But the path is a little more difficult.”

No matter her decision, Kelley and the Lumberjacks (17-2-1) had an amazing season that ended one win shy of the state tournament, courtesy of a 2-1 loss to North Branch.

“We had an incredible season as a team, but to come short like that was not the greatest feeling in the world,” Kelley said. “Next year we don’t want to feel that way, so we can learn and understand what a section final feels like and what we need to do better as a team.”

It might be hard for Kelley to top the 47-goal mark, however. Even she had a hard time believing that stat line.

“I worked really hard and came into the season strong with a mindset of what I wanted to accomplish,” she said. “But 47 goals? I was hoping to score 20.”

Her total shattered Kayla Baker’s single-season scoring record of 27 and was 22 more than she tallied as a sophomore.

“Yeah, that’s ridiculous,” Randall said. “I remember telling Kayla when she scored 20, ‘You’re not going to be able to beat that.’ Then when she ended up with 27, I thought that was amazing. “Kendra passed that with many games to play. She was scoring hat tricks at will, and she was sitting a lot in the second half. I had to double check the (scorebook) a few times thinking, ‘This can’t be right.’ ”

The same asset she uses on the track profits her on the soccer pitch: pure speed.

Whether she’s dribbling past a defender, running on to a cross or sprinting to reach a long ball sent into an opponent’s territory, Kelley has no equal in speed.

“She’s always been fast, and it’s something other teams can’t handle,” Randall said. “Even teams knowing that she’s fast didn’t realize how fast she really is.”

Randall was more impressed with Kelley’s overall progression than her fleet feet.

“She became a more complete player this year, left foot, right foot — she even started scoring with her head,” he said. “Rounding out her game made her more threatening.”

News Tribune girls soccer Players of the Year

Year Player School

2017 Kendra Kelley Cloquet-Carlton

2016 Callie Hoff Hermantown

2015 Kayla Baker Cloquet-Carlton

2014 Kayla Baker Cloquet-Carlton

2013 Hailey Hoff Hermantown

2012 Hailey Hoff Hermantown

2011 Alex Freeman Duluth East

2010 Alex Freeman Duluth East

2009 Amanda Bergstedt Esko-Carlton

2008 Kaylee Steen Hermantown

2007 Megan Stingle Duluth East

2006 Becky Anderson Duluth East

2005 Anna Bjorlin Hermantown

2004 Tara Wegehaupt Duluth East

2003 Cassi Johnson Cloquet

2002 Melissa Nelson Duluth East

2001 Melissa Nelson Duluth East

2000 Betsy Pratt Duluth East

1999 Nora Kaitfors Proctor

1998 Amy Masterson Proctor