That’s when the 6-foot Friday was crunched going up for a ball in the penalty area. The thunderous collision reverberated throughout the cavernous U.S. Bank Stadium and left the senior midfielder in a supine position on the field for several minutes.

“That hit in the Stillwater game was massive, that’s the hardest hit I saw all year,” East coach Nick Bremer recalled.

Friday was taken off the field and evaluated but returned to the game about 10 minutes later.

“It felt like my ribs were caving in on me. It did not feel the greatest; it was a lot harder to breathe after that,” Friday said. “I was coughing up blood and that’s what they wanted to check up on. I didn’t want to miss a second of that game.”

Ultimately, the Greyhounds suffered a 5-1 defeat, the low point of a stellar 20-2 campaign.

But don’t blame Friday, the 2017 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year, who literally left it all out on the field in the semifinal and the next day’s 2-1 victory over Maple Grove in the third-place game.

“In the third-place game, I couldn’t take big breaths,” Friday said. “My lungs expanding on my ribs just killed me.”

Friday’s effort didn’t surprise Bremer, who had watched his All-State player put a tooth through his lip during a game against Chisago Lakes only to return as soon as the blood was cleaned off. And then there was the state quarterfinal against Lakeville North, during which Friday was so ill that he spent halftime “hacking up a lung” as Bremer says, leaving the coach uncertain if his star player could continue.

“He’s definitely the toughest player I’ve ever known,” Bremer said. “I have to watch him before games because he won’t tell you what’s bothering him. He’s not going to tell me that he pulled his calf.

“In the third-place game, you couldn’t even hug even him after the game because his chest still hurt so bad from the hit he took the day before. That’s not something he’s ever going to mention to anyone; he’s just going to play no matter what.”

Friday scored 12 goals and added 11 assists this fall, finishing his prep career with 35 goals. He’s leaning toward attending St. Scholastica, a perennial NCAA Division III qualifier, where his parents, Josh and Bridget, both played soccer and several of his former East teammates currently play.

“It was a great year to go out on; it was all-around a great season,” Friday said. “Being the No. 1 seed in our section, winning the section championship and winning the first round at state. Going out with a win at the end of the season (in the third-place game) is always nice, though it wasn’t the one we were hoping for.”

Bremer heaps high praise on Friday, not so much for the stats he accumulated but for those he didn’t. With Friday being a primary target of the opposition, Bremer says the team’s success depended on Friday distributing more to teammates than putting the ball in the net himself.

“Coming into his senior year we had a deep team around him and he was able to utilize those players and make those players better,” the coach said. “That was the biggest part of his game, not only getting his own (scoring chances) but making sure others did as well.”

News Tribune boys soccer Players of the Year

Year Player School

2017 Nolan Friday Duluth East

2016 Jon Faynik Duluth Denfeld

2015 Daniel Hedstrom Hermantown

2014 Darby Henderson Duluth East

2013 Logan Tamke Ashland

2012 Logan Tamke Ashland

2011 Hunter Leon Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

2010 Patrick Sheedy Duluth Marshall

2009 Willis Kantonen Hermantown

2008 Evan Odean Duluth East

2007 Doug Frey Duluth Marshall

2006 Jack Connolly Duluth Marshall

2005 Nick Gerard-Larson Duluth East

2004 Blake Conboy Duluth Denfeld

2003 Ben Brose Duluth Central

2002 Nick Lister Grand Rapids

2001 Matt Smith Duluth Denfeld

2000 Jeremy Kramer Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

1999 Zach Burns Duluth East

1998 Justin Hockemeyer Duluth Central