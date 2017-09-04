Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Sports sidelines for Sept. 5, 2017

    By News Tribune Today at 10:02 p.m.

    AWARDS

    Men’s cross country: St. Scholastica junior Easton Foss was named UMAC runner of the week after leading the Saints to a third-place finish at Saturday's season-opening Tom Barry Invitational. His finishing time of 21:20 was 37 seconds faster than his time last year at this event.

    Women’s cross country: St. Scholastica senior Casey Hovland was named the UMAC runner of the week after becoming the seventh woman to capture the Tom Barry Invitational multiple times with a winning time of 17 minutes, 59 seconds on Saturday. The 2016 All-American beat the rest of the field by 1:31.

    Men’s golf: St. Scholastica sophomore Spencer Viita of Cook was named UMAC golfer of the week after grabbing medalist honors for the first time in his career, rallying from eight shots back with a program-record 69 in the second round of the season-opening Twin Ports Collegiate at Nemadji Golf Course.

    Explore related topics:sportsrunningGolfCSSduluth
    Advertisement
    randomness