Sports sidelines for Sept. 5, 2017

Women’s cross country: St. Scholastica senior Casey Hovland was named the UMAC runner of the week after becoming the seventh woman to capture the Tom Barry Invitational multiple times with a winning time of 17 minutes, 59 seconds on Saturday. The 2016 All-American beat the rest of the field by 1:31.

Men’s golf: St. Scholastica sophomore Spencer Viita of Cook was named UMAC golfer of the week after grabbing medalist honors for the first time in his career, rallying from eight shots back with a program-record 69 in the second round of the season-opening Twin Ports Collegiate at Nemadji Golf Course.