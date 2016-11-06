Mary Keitany of Kenya repeated as the women’s winner, finishing in 2:24:26. She beat countrywoman Joyce Chepkirui by almost four minutes.

Ghebreslassie ran with Lucas Rotich and Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia until the 20-mile mark when he began to gradually leave the others behind.

Desisa, a two-time Boston Marathon winner and 2014 runner-up in New York, called it a day at the 22-mile mark.

Ghebreslassie is two years younger than Alberto Salazar in 1980 and Tom Fleming in 1973 when each won the marathon at age 22.

American Abdi Abdirahman, 39, finished third in 2:11:23. Stanley Biwott, last year’s winner, dropped out at the 10-mile mark with a calf injury.

The 34-year-old Keitany has won three consecutive titles in New York City, the first woman since the late Grete Waitz, who won five straight from 1982 to 1986, with a run of three or more consecutive victories. Waitz won nine times in NYC.

Keitany dominated the women’s race, distancing herself from the competition around the 15-mile mark. She opened a lead of more than two minutes after 20 miles.

American Molly Huddle took third in 2:28:13 in her first marathon. She set an American record in the 10,000 meters at the Rio Olympics in August.