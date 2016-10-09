Running: Course record set in Twin Cities Marathon
Dominic Ondoro set another Minnesota marathon course record Sunday, obliterating the previous mark at the 35th Twin Cities Marathon en route to his second consecutive victory at the nation’s ninth-largest 26.2-mile race.
The Kenyan, a Northland favorite after setting a new standard at Grandma’s Marathon in 2014, was dominant Sunday along the Minneapolis-to-St. Paul course, covering it in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 51 seconds. That’s more than a minute faster than Phil Coppess’ winning time in 1985 (2:10:05), which had stood 31 years — until Sunday.
Finishing second was Elisha Barno, another Kenyan, and the two-time defending champ at Grandma’s. He came through in 2:10:21.
The women’s winner Sunday was Kenyan Jane Kibii, in 2:30:01. Kibii similarly is no stranger to Minnesota triumphs; she was victorious in her Grandma’s debut, in 2015. Her countrywoman, Sarah Kiptoo, a multiple-time Grandma’s champion, was second.
Brent Smith, 60, of Carlton won the men’s 60-64 age group in 2:50:42. He was second in 60-64 in April’s Boston Marathon in 2:53:40.
Shane Johnson of Embarrass, who was featured in Saturday’s News Tribune, reached his four-hour goal and completed his second marathon in 3:56:34. Johnson suffered a heart attack while working as a construction contractor in 2008 and went into sudden cardiac arrest upon returning home to northern Minnesota two weeks later. The 49-year-old has an implantable cardioverter defibrillator.