Embarrass man has turned to marathons after heart attack

Unwilling to “sit around and wait to die” after suffering a heart attack while working as a construction contractor in Afghanistan in October 2008, Shane Johnson started running from his problems.

Well, sort of.

The 49-year-old Johnson of Embarrass was urged repeatedly by doctors to mind his fragile heart and slow down, be careful. The warnings weren’t without merit.

In Afghanistan, because of the region’s mountainous terrain, it was more than three days before Johnson could get to a heart center in Dubai, a delay that resulted in extensive damage to his heart. He returned home to northern Minnesota two weeks later and promptly went into sudden cardiac arrest.

That was doubly discouraging.

“It was the day before deer season,” Johnson cracked. “Needless to say, I didn’t go deer hunting that year.”

Instead, he spent 32 days in intensive care at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. There, Johnson received an implantable cardioverter defibrillator.

The ICD serves dual functions.

According to the American Heart Association: “If an abnormal heart rhythm is detected, the device will deliver an electric shock to restore a normal heartbeat if your heart is beating chaotically and much too fast.”

Upon leaving, his marching orders were as succinct as they were unlikely: Take it easy.

Which brings us to Johnson’s plans for Sunday — finish the 35th annual Twin Cities Marathon in less than four hours.

It’s the exact opposite of what he was advised all those years ago, and many times since. Just as it was when Johnson made his marathon debut in Duluth this past June at Grandma’s Marathon, and when he ran his first 5K in 2014, a year in which he completed 13 races.

Doctor-approved? Hardly.

But Johnson “needed a better way than just sitting on the couch.”

Once his condition stabilized following the heart attack, early in 2009, side effects emerged. Johnson, who underwent three surgeries, was up to 13 medications at one point. His weight ballooned from 230 pounds to 280. He was incessantly fatigued. Blood thinners left him dizzy and wobbly on his feet, he says, and statins elicited crippling back pain.

For close to four years, Johnson says his condition deteriorated. He was miserable, his heart weak, his energy sapped. If Johnson wanted to leave the house, he had to tote a “big box” of medications, plus his CPAP (for sleep apnea) if he planned to be gone for the night.

Johnson had to do something. A friend introduced him to juicing. Johnson, a carpenter by trade who builds his own snowmobiles, was skeptical, but what did he have to lose? Subsisting on fresh juice extracted from fruits and vegetables triggered signs of improvement in his health. Johnson then added exercise, cautiously at first. Doctor’s orders.

“As a cardiac patient, you’re told not to do this stuff,” he said.

On his blog, Wounded Heart Project, Johnson wrote: “Sitting around trying to be nice to my heart had allowed the rest of my body to become very weak, so it was slow going at first.”

Still, the results were unmistakable. There was a time when Johnson could barely walk 10 minutes without being seized by knifing back pain and shortness of breath. Routine daily tasks “would kick my butt.” He soldiered forward, gradually lengthening his walks, bike rides and ice-skating outings. By now, his diet was mostly organic and GMO-free.

Near the tail end of that four-year period, in 2012, a reinvigorated and newly confident Johnson was running regularly — for the first time in 30 years — and could withstand an hour of exercise.

He hasn’t stopped running.

“I’ll be 50 years old this year and I’m getting faster,” he said. “The only person I’m racing is the guy I was yesterday.”

The condition of his heart, while still damaged, has grown stronger. He attributes that to his active lifestyle, though Johnson refuses to “discredit medical technology.” Without it, he reasons, “I’d be dead.”

For so long, cardiac patients were advised to back off and reduce the stress on their already-weak heart. Johnson’s own doctors were leery. Some would scoff when he mentioned a workout, which forced Johnson to dig out his phone and punch up the Strava app, a social network for athletes. It logged data from his Garmin, an activity tracker. Disbelief would greet Johnson’s retracing of a 10- or 15-mile run.

“Pretty much every doctor’s appointment I had for the first few years, they would tell me, ‘Your heart’s damaged. It’s not gonna get better. All we can do is try to slow down the progression. Be careful; you need your rest,’ ” Johnson recalled.

Today, he weighs “199.2 pounds” and is in the best shape of his life. And those 13 medications? He’s down to zero. In a sense, the heart attack made him start living.

“I didn’t wanna die,” he says. “I wanna live life. And my life is the stuff I enjoy doing.

“You need a heart to do that stuff.”

Sunday, Johnson is running Twin Cities as one of Medtronic’s Global Heroes, a program that “celebrates the passion and accomplishments of runners who benefit from medical technology.” It will be his second marathon. The first, Grandma’s, was a grind thanks to the day’s heat and humidity.

It is, however, difficult to say who suffered more during those 4 hours and 26 minutes, Johnson or his wife, Heidi Johnson.

Like her husband, Heidi is a runner. She’s doing the Twin Cities 10-Mile race Sunday, which will put her at 937 miles for the year, 63 away from her 2016 goal.

“I can honestly say the day of Grandma’s I was a nervous wreck,” Heidi said. “Part of me wanted to be running the half-marathon, but also part of me wanted to be available in case I needed to get to the hospital.

“He’s a pusher and I knew he’d push himself to the finish. But part of me was worried he’d push himself too far.”

So far, Johnson is pushing himself away from his heart woes, one mile at a time.