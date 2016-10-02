Running: Area runners fare well on trail

Several Northland runners had top-five finishes at the 2016 Birkie Trail Run in Hayward on Saturday.

In the half-marathon, Katlyn Stout of Duluth took second in the women’s division with a time of 1 hour, 34 minutes and 47.96 seconds. Megan Behrends of Duluth finished fourth in 1:39:29.24. Caitlin Gregg of Minneapolis won the event with a time of 1:33:21:11.

David Ullman of Ashland was third in the men’s division in 1:28:38.10. Brian Gregg of Minneapolis won in 1:22:46.42.

In the 5-kilometer race, Tiffanie Ward of Duluth took second in the women’s division, completing the course in 24:46.49. Mary Hanson of Hayward won in 18:21.35.