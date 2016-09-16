Dennis Vanderheiden (right) of Athletes in Tandem pushes PJ during a recent half-marathon in Colorado. (Photo courtesy of Dennis Vanderheiden)

Gwen Russ, 8, of Des Moines, Iowa, will be in an Athletes in Tandem jogging stroller in the NorthShore Inline Marathon on Saturday. (Contributed photo)

Not long after he completed his first Ironman triathlon, in 2007, Dennis Vanderheiden happened upon a video of Dick and Rick Hoyt, the uplifting father-son team out of Massachusetts. The Hoyts became revered as Dick pushed his son, a spastic quadriplegic with cerebral palsy, in a wheelchair to the finish line of more than 1,000 races. Together, they completed 32 Boston Marathons.

The video galvanized Vanderheiden.

“It just inspired me to do something on my own for individuals with disabilities,” the 57-year-old from Fort Collins, Colo., said Wednesday by phone.

Vanderheiden spoke from Syracuse, N.Y., where he was making his way toward Duluth for the 21st annual NorthShore Inline Marathon. Saturday, the founder of Athletes in Tandem will push 8-year-old Gwen Russ of Des Moines, Iowa, 26.2 miles from Two Harbors to Canal Park.

This is precisely what Vanderheiden envisioned for AiT, which connects disabled people with athletically inclined volunteers and adaptive equipment to foster an inclusive community of outdoor recreational enthusiasts.

Skating will be a first.

AiT duos most often are found competing in running or cycling races, or triathlons. Vanderheiden admits he had to “dust off the cobwebs” from his inline skates.

“I’d probably never skated more than a mile before training for this,” he said.

The father of three says a desire to expose everyone, regardless of physical ability, to endurance sports prompted his creation of AiT, which gained nonprofit status in 2010. He has a team of about 60 volunteers pushing, pulling and cajoling others through races of all distances, from 5Ks to Ironmans.

The goal, he says, is that “they’ll enjoy the sports as much as we do.”

Saturday at the nation’s largest inline marathon, Vanderheiden will propel Gwen, who was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome at 14 months, in an oversized, three-wheel jogging stroller emblazoned with the AiT logo next to the words “sharing the feat.” They met for the first time Thursday evening in Duluth.

Vanderheiden initially contacted Gwen’s parents, Mike and Annette Russ, via Facebook.

“We reach out to individuals who otherwise might not have the chance to feel like athletes,” he said.

Angelman syndrome is a “genetic disorder that causes developmental disabilities and neurological problems, such as difficulty speaking, balancing and walking, and, in some cases, seizures,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Vanderheiden is in town this weekend after encountering NSIM executive director Skeeter Moore at a Florida triathlon a few years back. After Moore encouraged an overheated Vanderheiden during the running portion of the race, the two started talking. Vanderheiden mentioned AiT. Moore mentioned his inline marathon. This end result — a convergence of the two endeavors — was all but inevitable.

For Moore, it’s a way for his event to become more inclusive. The NSIM already partners with the Northern Lights Foundation, which works to grant wishes and provide financial assistance to children in the Northland with life-threatening illnesses, as well as a Wounded Warrior hockey team.

“Being an athletic-minded person, I wanted to be able to support people that want to move, that want to get out, maybe have a bucket list,” Moore, a former Minnesota Duluth hockey player, said. “Try a 10K, try inline skating, try roller skating.

“We have the ability to offer this kind of situation for a person that doesn’t have the ability, or has an issue trying to get out and enjoy the outdoors. So I look at our organization as an avenue for people to get out.”

In AiT parlance, the people being pushed are the athletes. It’s their experience, their race, says Vanderheiden, who added that some have come back to participate in more than 30 events. His vision, then, had some merit.

When he approached his first family about teaming up, in 2008, Vanderheiden says he was uncomfortable. He didn’t know what to say or how to act. But the boy he wound up pushing through that first race was nonverbal. Vanderheiden just had to be himself.

“You don’t always have to get a chuckle from somebody or get a response to connect with somebody,” he said.

Instead, it’s a connection that forms one mile at a time.

More than 1,800 to compete

A year after the NSIM turned 20, the field for the inline marathon is down 7 percent from the 1,115 that skated last September.

Still, with six different races, a robust total of 1,835 will skate, roller-ski or run Saturday.

The numbers: 1,037 for the inline marathon, including 86 elites; 278 for the inline half-marathon; 330 for the Tunnel 10K run; 139 for the wheels-off running half; and 26 and 25, respectively, for the combined (39.3 miles) and roller-ski marathon.

The NSIM peaked in 2002 with 4,384 registrants.

The weekend gets underway with today’s expo and packet pick-up at the DECC. It runs from noon to 8 p.m.

Also, kids sprints begin at 5 p.m. on Harbor Drive, near the William A. Irvin 5K. They are free for children 14 and under. Registration opens at 4 p.m.

Saturday’s slate starts with the 6:45 a.m. inline half-marathon. The inline marathon goes off at 8:45 a.m.; expect the winner between about 9:40-9:45.

Moore says the course is in excellent condition, with a mile of Interstate 35, heading south from 26th Avenue East, recently resurfaced. That stretch gives way to the I-35 tunnels, always a hit among participants, which this year will feature three live bands performing.

“We get rave reviews on the course,” Moore said.

As of Thursday, 2015 champs Bart Swings and Manon Kamminga had not entered.