    Prep football: Cloquet's postseason magic runs out in title-game loss to Holy Angels

    By Louie St. George Today at 8:18 p.m.
    Riley Leslie (29) of Cloquet reacts after the Lumberjacks failed to stop a touchdown pass in the first half of Friday's Class AAAA state championship game against Holy Angels Academy at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Cloquet's undefeated season came to an end in the title game, as the Lumberjacks fell to Holy Angels 14-0. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com1 / 14
    Keontay Shorter (4) of Academy of Holy Angels intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Tyler Moose (1) of Cloquet near Evan Huss (19) of Academy of Holy Angels during Friday's Class AAAA State Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com2 / 14
    Alex Leuzzo (24) of Cloquet intercepts the ball on the last play of the first half during Friday's Class AAAA State Championship game against Academy of Holy Angels at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. --- Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com3 / 14
    Cloquet fans cheer after a good play during Friday's Class AAAA state championship football game against Holy Angels Academy at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com4 / 14
    Members of the Cloquet football team pose with the runner-up trophy after losing 14-0 to Holy Angels Academy in Friday's Class AAAA State Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com5 / 14
    Tim Pokornowski (3) of Cloquet rushes the ball against Academy of Holy Angels during Friday's Class AAAA State Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com6 / 14
    Joshua Bushey (9) of Cloquet holds the state runner-up trophy high after the Lumberjacks lost 14-0 to Academy of Holy Angels during Friday's Class AAAA State Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com7 / 14
    Tim Pokornowski (3) of Cloquet rushes the ball against Evan Huss (19) of Academy of Holy Angels during Friday's Class AAAA State Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com8 / 14
    Cloquet head coach Tom Lenarz hugs quarterback Tim Pokornowski (3) after Cloquet's 14-0 loss in Friday's Class AAAA State Championship game against Academy of Holy Angels at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com9 / 14
    Peter Laird (3) and Mitch Hendrickson (10), both of Academy of Holy Angels, tackle Aahsan Maigag (23) of Cloquet during Friday's Class AAAA State Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com10 / 14
    Luke Konietzko (62) of Cloquet reacts after the Lumberjacks' 14-0 loss to Academy of Holy Angels in Friday's Class AAAA State Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com11 / 14
    Tim Pokornowski (3) of Cloquet rushes the ball against Evan Huss (19) of Academy of Holy Angels during Friday's Class AAAA State Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com12 / 14
    Cloquet fans cheer during Friday's Class AAAA State Championship game against Academy of Holy Angels at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com13 / 14
    Keontay Shorter (4) of Academy of Holy Angels breaks up a pass intended for Joshua Bushey (9) of Cloquet during Friday's Class AAAA State Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com14 / 14

    MINNEAPOLIS — Playing in its first state championship game since 1976, Cloquet's postseason magic finally ran out this evening at U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Lumberjacks' dangerous offense met its match.

    Holy Angels Academy used its speed to shut down running holes and take away receivers before Cloquet could capitalize on them, and the result was a 14-0 Class AAAA Prep Bowl victory for the Stars.

    Holy Angels led 7-0 at halftime thanks to quarterback Joseph Heimbold's 46-yard, first-quarter heave to Ryan Mazurek, who went up to get the third-and-20 pass over Lumberjacks defensive back Riley Leslie, who provided excellent coverage. Mazurek simply climbed another rung on the ladder, came down at the 4 and walked in.

    That's how it stayed deep into the third quarter, when the Stars (12-1) had the ball in Cloquet territory most of the frame but mustered only Thomas Shelstad's 1-yard touchdown run.

    That's because the teams engaged in 12 minutes of hot potato — neither appeared interested in hanging onto the ball.

    The Lumberjacks (12-1), trying for the first state title in program history, opened the fourth by gashing the Stars for big gains. Cloquet got down to the Holy Angels' 5-yard line, where standout QB Tim Pokornowski's fourth-down pass was deflected high into the air before falling incomplete. It was another "what-if" in a game full of them for the Lumberjacks.

    In the second quarter, Cloquet was at the Stars' 9 when Pokornowski threw off his back foot into the end zone, and the ill-advised pass intended for Tyler Moose was picked off by Holy Angels' Keontay Shorter.

    It was a disappointing end to the prep careers of 21 Lumberjacks seniors, who went where no Cloquet team had gone in 41 years. Along the way, they produced an unblemished regular season, a Section 7AAAA crown and state-tournament wins over Becker and South St. Paul to reach today's final.

    Holy Angels 7-0-7-0—14

    Cloquet 0-0-0-0—0

    HAA — Ryan Mazurek 46 pass from Joseph Heimbold (Aaron Sanchez kick)

    HAA — Thomas Shelstad 1 run (Sanchez kick)

