Holy Angels Academy used its speed to shut down running holes and take away receivers before Cloquet could capitalize on them, and the result was a 14-0 Class AAAA Prep Bowl victory for the Stars.

Holy Angels led 7-0 at halftime thanks to quarterback Joseph Heimbold's 46-yard, first-quarter heave to Ryan Mazurek, who went up to get the third-and-20 pass over Lumberjacks defensive back Riley Leslie, who provided excellent coverage. Mazurek simply climbed another rung on the ladder, came down at the 4 and walked in.

That's how it stayed deep into the third quarter, when the Stars (12-1) had the ball in Cloquet territory most of the frame but mustered only Thomas Shelstad's 1-yard touchdown run.

That's because the teams engaged in 12 minutes of hot potato — neither appeared interested in hanging onto the ball.

The Lumberjacks (12-1), trying for the first state title in program history, opened the fourth by gashing the Stars for big gains. Cloquet got down to the Holy Angels' 5-yard line, where standout QB Tim Pokornowski's fourth-down pass was deflected high into the air before falling incomplete. It was another "what-if" in a game full of them for the Lumberjacks.

In the second quarter, Cloquet was at the Stars' 9 when Pokornowski threw off his back foot into the end zone, and the ill-advised pass intended for Tyler Moose was picked off by Holy Angels' Keontay Shorter.

It was a disappointing end to the prep careers of 21 Lumberjacks seniors, who went where no Cloquet team had gone in 41 years. Along the way, they produced an unblemished regular season, a Section 7AAAA crown and state-tournament wins over Becker and South St. Paul to reach today's final.

Holy Angels 7-0-7-0—14

Cloquet 0-0-0-0—0

HAA — Ryan Mazurek 46 pass from Joseph Heimbold (Aaron Sanchez kick)

HAA — Thomas Shelstad 1 run (Sanchez kick)