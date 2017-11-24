Prep football: Cloquet's postseason magic runs out in title-game loss to Holy Angels
MINNEAPOLIS — Playing in its first state championship game since 1976, Cloquet's postseason magic finally ran out this evening at U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Lumberjacks' dangerous offense met its match.
Holy Angels Academy used its speed to shut down running holes and take away receivers before Cloquet could capitalize on them, and the result was a 14-0 Class AAAA Prep Bowl victory for the Stars.
Holy Angels led 7-0 at halftime thanks to quarterback Joseph Heimbold's 46-yard, first-quarter heave to Ryan Mazurek, who went up to get the third-and-20 pass over Lumberjacks defensive back Riley Leslie, who provided excellent coverage. Mazurek simply climbed another rung on the ladder, came down at the 4 and walked in.
That's how it stayed deep into the third quarter, when the Stars (12-1) had the ball in Cloquet territory most of the frame but mustered only Thomas Shelstad's 1-yard touchdown run.
That's because the teams engaged in 12 minutes of hot potato — neither appeared interested in hanging onto the ball.
The Lumberjacks (12-1), trying for the first state title in program history, opened the fourth by gashing the Stars for big gains. Cloquet got down to the Holy Angels' 5-yard line, where standout QB Tim Pokornowski's fourth-down pass was deflected high into the air before falling incomplete. It was another "what-if" in a game full of them for the Lumberjacks.
In the second quarter, Cloquet was at the Stars' 9 when Pokornowski threw off his back foot into the end zone, and the ill-advised pass intended for Tyler Moose was picked off by Holy Angels' Keontay Shorter.
It was a disappointing end to the prep careers of 21 Lumberjacks seniors, who went where no Cloquet team had gone in 41 years. Along the way, they produced an unblemished regular season, a Section 7AAAA crown and state-tournament wins over Becker and South St. Paul to reach today's final.
Holy Angels 7-0-7-0—14
Cloquet 0-0-0-0—0
HAA — Ryan Mazurek 46 pass from Joseph Heimbold (Aaron Sanchez kick)
HAA — Thomas Shelstad 1 run (Sanchez kick)