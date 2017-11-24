With a blank face, he walked impassively toward his teammates, the memento held stomach-high.

Despite going where no Cloquet football team had gone in 41 years, the Lumberjacks wanted one more to win to punctuate a perfect season with the program’s first state championship. Instead, they fell agonizingly short, 14-0 to Holy Angels Academy in the Class AAAA Prep Bowl.

Still, in the aftermath, Cloquet didn’t use words like “disappointment” or “letdown.” Pokornowski joined fellow seniors Jayden Schneberger, Aahsan Maigag and Tyler Moose, plus Lumberjacks coach Tom Lenarz, at the postgame news conference. There, minutes removed from a resilient effort against the Stars (12-1), they opted to focus on the positives.

It would have been easier to dwell on the “what-if” moments, of which there were plenty.

Holy Angels scored first when quarterback Joseph Heimbold — on third-and-20 from the Lumberjacks’ 46-yard line — heaved a deep ball toward the pylon, where Ryan Mazurek somehow outjumped the blanket coverage provided by Cloquet’s Riley Leslie.

Midway through the second quarter, Pokornowski ran 14 yards to the Holy Angels’ 9. Two plays later, the standout threw sidearm into the end zone from his back foot, and the pass was intercepted by Keontay Shorter.

There were other misses for the Lumberjacks (12-1) — a fourth-and-goal from the 5 early in the fourth quarter, five Stars turnovers and a first quarter in which Cloquet dominated time of possession, 9:12 to 2:48.

“There were a lot of points in the game where you can say, ‘Geez, I wish we had that one back,’ ” Lenarz said. “But they could probably say the same thing. They just made more plays than we did.”

The coach noted Holy Angels’ speed earlier in the week. And it was on display throughout. Defensively, the Stars eliminated running holes before Cloquet could take advantage, and they bottled up receivers accustomed to roaming while Pokornowski bided time with his feet. On offense, whenever a Holy Angels player found open space, danger loomed.

The Lumberjacks hadn’t seen that kind of quickness all season.

“It was hard to get a seam and really go anywhere,” Maigag, one of 21 Cloquet seniors, said.

Said Stars defensive end Alex Gillard, who tallied three sacks: “We have a saying that speed kills, and we try to roll with that.”

Holy Angels took the second-half kickoff and chewed up almost seven minutes before Aaron Sanchez bounced a short field goal off the upright. The Stars held the ball in Cloquet territory for most of the quarter and added an insurance touchdown on Thomas Shelstad’s 1-yard run. The teams engaged in 12 minutes of hot potato — neither appeared interested in hanging onto the ball.

Cloquet’s defense never relented, even with the heavy workload. Moose, Alex Leuzzo and Leslie had interceptions, while Bryce Turnbull recorded a team-high nine tackles. Mitchell Gerlach and Dylan Lauer added eight apiece.

The Lumberjacks opened the fourth by gashing the Stars for big gains. They marched to the Holy Angels’ 5, but Pokornowski’s pass on fourth down was deflected high into the air and fell to the ground.

“We put ourselves in position to get back in it, but we just couldn’t finish,” Lenarz said.

Pokornowski ended with a game-high 113 rushing yards, a week after going for 249 in the semifinals. He’s used to making something out of nothing, but that’s easier to do when defenders require more than a split-second to shut down openings. His second-quarter interception — just his sixth of the fall — highlighted that. Shorter came out of nowhere.

“I saw Moose going across the back and I threw it toward the corner hoping he could go get it, but (Shorter) made a heck of a play,” Pokornowski said.

The Lumberjacks matched Holy Angels’ turnover total, with five.

Schneberger called the loss “bittersweet.” Larger-school football teams from the Northland typically aren’t still playing on Thanksgiving weekend. The Lumberjacks, who lost to White Bear Lake 14-13 in overtime of the 1976 big-school final, got to spend a few more weeks together on a playoff run that captivated their community. They followed up another Section 7AAAA title by defeating powerhouse Becker in the state quarterfinals, then South St. Paul a week ago.

Their magic ran out Friday. That didn’t take away from everything Cloquet accomplished, a proud Lenarz said.

“I’d go to battle with these guys any day,” Lenarz said.

Holy Angels 7-0-7-0—14

Cloquet 0-0-0-0—0

HAA — Ryan Mazurek 46 pass from Joseph Heimbold (Aaron Sanchez kick)

HAA — Thomas Shelstad 1 run (Sanchez kick)